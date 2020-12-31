Tonight, people all over the world will announce once again that they’re quitting diet soda and joining the gym.
The unfortunate reality for popular New Year’s Resolutions that circle around physical, mental and financial well-being is that they aren’t conducive to lasting lifestyle changes.
Resolutions are often broken early in the New Year because they’re unattainable, unrealistic, or too vague.
The Northwestern Medicine website offers five strategies on sticking to resolutions on their Healthy Tips page:
- Write, Plan, Track – Create a goal timeline and set up checkpoints, making it easy to track one’s progress.
- Be Small, Specific, and Realistic – Be as specific as possible and keep resolutions small. Forming too great of a goal discourages real achievement.
- Get Support – Share resolutions with family and friends and go to them for advice and help along the way; they may even have similar goals.
- Give Oneself Time – Although it’s challenging, try not to expect to achieve one’s resolutions by February. If one is tackling a life-altering resolution, allow it to continue into 2022. Don’t set a deadline for bucket list accomplishments. Smaller goals will offer quicker gratification, but larger goals have a much greater payoff and take time.
- Give Oneself a Break – Plan to relax from working towards goals in order to avoid becoming frustrated or discouraged.
Permanent improvements will come slower than desired, but it allows an opportunity to focus on something long-term beneficial.
“You can’t live your life cutting out bread,” said Mary Ann Porter, owner of the Canton Fitness Center, “You can’t live your life cutting out carbs. You can do that for a little while, and maybe it’ll work for a six-month period, but then you’re gonna gain back all of that weight once you have a piece of birthday cake.”
She advised that those looking to get healthier in 2021 should focus more on balance rather than sudden and drastic changes to one’s usual diet and exercise.
“You don’t have to give up everything – you don’t have to give up anything, actually – but cut back and make a lifestyle change for calories, an increase in physical activity, and taking things slowly and one at a time,” Porter said.
Tasha Cone, owner of Endless Mountains CrossFit in Towanda recommended that residents find their “why” when it comes to making fitness resolutions. She said that, depending on the person, there could be a simple habit getting in the way of their fitness goals, or they may only need a change in their nutrition, and either way, they could benefit from working with a coach.
Goal-oriented fitness allows beginners to go straight to the source and work with local experts on specifics like exercise and nutrition.
Cone explained that coaches are a resource for those serious about getting stronger this year since they provide accountability and support.
Financial resolutions are as popular as ever this year, with one-third of Americans hoping to save more money in 2021, according to a WalletHub survey.
Luxury spending has already slowed down quite a bit for many this year, as COVID-19 shutdowns and mitigation orders limit in-person shopping at retailers, entertainment venues, and indoor dining.
Financial Consultant Jason Glowski with Edward D. Jones Investments in Waverly said that the key to financial security is to make a plan and execute the steps to stick with that plan.
“Many goals are made with good intentions but habit gets in the way,” Glowski said.
He advised those looking to save money for emergencies or to avoid extra spending to direct deposit funds out of their checking account into another savings account.
If scheduled budget planning seems overwhelming, Glowski advised to view a budget sheet with a financial planner. He said that budget sheets help determine which expenses are necessities, which ones could be omitted, and how to ensure that one brings in more funds than they spend.
Edward D. Jones Investments has recommended four realistic financial resolutions for 2021:
- Don’t overreact to events – Investors are warned not to get caught up in today’s news. One of the effects of the virus was an early toll on financial markets. Many investors figured the country was in a prolonged slump and took a step back from stocks. Those who were patient were rewarded when the markets rallied back in the next few months. This year followed a familiar historical pattern: major crisis followed by market drop followed by strong recovery.
- Be prepared – Investors should set an emergency fund aside in anticipation for a future event that could threaten ones’ health and economic well-being. Edward D. Jones recommends liquid, low-risk investment vehicles – such as a certificate of deposit or bond, with at least six months worth of living expenses.
- Focus on moves one can control – Some employers cut their matching contributions to 401K plans this year due to the economic pressures of the pandemic. Instead of worrying whether or not a crisis like this will happen again, one should put as much as they can afford into their 401K or similar employer-sponsored retirement planWhen it comes to your 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored retirement plan in 2021, and if one’s salary goes up, increase that amount.
- Recognize one’s ability to build savings – Personal savings rate shot up in 2020, hitting a record of 33% in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economy Analysis. It fell over the next several months, but still remained about twice as high as the rate of the past few years. This is partly due to shutdowns pausing in-person shopping at retail stores and entertainment venues, and it’s possible to continue to be a good saver once restrictions are permanently lifted. The greater one’s savings, the greater one’s financial freedoms.
No one could have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting losses of this year. Although the pandemic is far from over, Americans can still look forward to the opportunity to make steps towards self-improvement on New Year’s.
Amanda Schaad, community peer support specialist with the Main Link, expressed that it’s normal for people to make smaller resolutions this year, and for residents to not be too hard on themselves if they encounter setbacks.
“There’s going to be ups and downs; it’s life, but you need to be able to recover from that and accept that we’re all human, we all make mistakes, and that it’s okay to have a junkfood day,” she said.
“The same goes for mental health. Let’s say you’re working on anger, and you explode at your kids. Instead of beating yourself up about it, take a step back and ask yourself why you got so angry,” she added.
Schaad recommended keeping a personal journal to log one’s daily contributions to their resolutions. “You create your own research,” she said, “What do you want to work on for your mental health – do you want to be less anxious? Do you want to be more positive? Do you want to work on mindfulness? You could make it a goal to watch a positive podcast in your free time – anything you want to improve on mentally.”
She stated that keeping track of one’s sleeping and eating schedule can be beneficial to one’s mental state.
Her New Year’s Resolution is borrowed from a close friend, who said she wants to live in the “here and now” rather than being hung up on the past or worrying about the future.
She noted that although 2020 was a universally negative year, it opened up more time to spend at home with family than ever before.
Being present, having less screen time, and enjoying family doubles in importance approaching 2021 after almost a whole year in quarantine.
Whether one is taking the first step towards bettering their physical, mental or financial well-being tonight, they’re advised by local experts to keep their goals realistic and pursue them at a slow pace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.