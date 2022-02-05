The snow billowed outside Friday as close to 200 area farmers, business leaders, and local officials braved the icy roads to discuss the future of agribusiness at the Troy Sale Barn.
In that spirit, Lebanon County native and entrepreneur Larissa Miller took the stage to discuss with the agriculture producers present her idea, Keystone Farm Future.
“I’ve looked at agricultural models around the world, some that worked and some that didn’t.” Miller explained, “and I had an idea. We plant our seeds we raise our livestock and we hope we get a good price at the end. I thought, ‘Maybe this isn’t the model we need to follow.’”
Miller came to the idea to secure the “offtake” first from a conversation she had at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. That is, securing a market demand for a product so that farmers would know exactly how much they need to produce to fill the need. Keystone Farm Future would identify a supermarket and secure funding from them to purchase products at a given time and then distribute that capital to agricultural producers to facilitate them growing the product. Keystone Farm Future would act as liaison between producer and market to ensure high quality products in a timely fashion. Miller ultimately settled on attempting her business model with beef producers.
“It gives supermarkets a surety of supply. They know exactly how much beef is coming in next week, next month, next year, there’s no gap in the supply chain,” she said.
Miller argued the benefits of this system would extend to farmers as well as markets.
“It empowers our farmers to raise animals without needing the startup capital to do so,” she noted.
Miller also highlighted supply bottlenecks at large beef processors and declared that her system would help small and medium sized processors compete with larger firms.
Expanding on the mechanics of the process, Miller elaborated that Keystone Farm Future would work with clients such as supermarkets and help them acquire beef animals weighing roughly 725 pound and place them on farms that would operate as grower operations to raise the animals up to slaughter weight around 1,300-1,400 pounds.
Dave Rogers, Miller’s associate at Keystone Farm Future and Herd Manager at DJR Cattle Co. in Honeybrook, Pennsylvania, took the stage with her to answer questions farmers had. Working with Keystone Farm Future would require farmers to keep a tight schedule, and they would be expected to see animals gain 3.25 pounds of mass (often considered the industry standard) each day over six months to ensure proper weight when it comes time for slaughter. When a farmer asked about the ability to pack on that much weight that quickly, Rogers replied that farmers would be growing animals with high-quality genetics and that Keystone Farm Future would work to help farmers facilitate the growth.
“We would provide nutritionists that would come to your farm and help you plan out a ration.” Rogers offered.
Miller also added that farmers growing a group of animals for Keystone Farm Future could ask for an advance on the sale of the animals up to $1 per head per day to help cover feed costs.
Miller and Rogers both mentioned that their system is focused on local beef going to local markets, with RFID tags on all the cattle to track their locations. Keystone Farm Future would ensure the beef is marketed as PA Preferred, which indicates agricultural products that were raised and processed in Pennsylvania. Growers would receive a sign to hang on their farm showing which market their beef was going to.
Miller reiterated her commitment to making sure the project benefits communities in Pennsylvania throughout the talk.
“I’ve travelled the world. I spent a lot of years going around the world. I’ve been places that Americans, especially an American woman don’t generally get to go.” Miller said, while noting that she has consulted for the royal family of Abu Dhabi. “And through that my plot always returned to Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania agriculture. It’s in my blood.”
Keystone Farm Future is very new to the agriculture market, only having formed in the last year. Their first round of beef from a client farm is set to go to processing in April and will be in the partner supermarket, Karns Markets, in May.
The meeting was sponsored in part by First Citizen’s Community Bank and was kicked off with comments from Randall Black, president of FCCB, who highlighted the importance of the Fund for Northern Tier Development and its newly formed Agriculture Subcommittee for their efforts in bringing the meeting together. Black asserted that the FNTD is an important mechanism for local business entrepreneurs and agriculturalists to communicate with members of congress and the Pennsylvania legislature to secure funds to help develop the economy of the area.
State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) expressed his support of the idea, saying efforts such as Keystone Farm Future would help consumers keep track of where their food comes from, and that similar ideas could potentially be applied to other agricultural industries such as dairy.
“There’s been a major culture shift.” Owlett said. “People want to know where their food comes from. This offers an opportunity for places like supermarkets to reach out to their customers and show them exactly where.”
