Local FFA Advisors wrestle with move to online-only 2021 PA Farm Show

The Pennsylvania Farm Show, a tradition that brings hundreds of thousands of individuals together in Harrisburg each year to celebrate the agricultural heritage and influence of the Keystone State with both competition and education will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a move that will impact not only farmers and event goers from across the state but also high school FFA chapters.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the move to a completely virtual 2021 Farm Show on Wednesday along with the revealing of the 2021 theme, “Cultivating Tomorrow.”
“There are times in the life of a farmer when the risks are too great or uncertain, requiring farmers to make the tough decision to leave a field fallow. To protect our assets – both our people and our resources – from incalculable losses, we have made the tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow. Rather than an in-person Farm Show, we will celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture virtually for 2021 as we prepare for a productive future,” Redding stated Wednesday.
“We’ll look at our strengths and where we need to invest together in order to grow and cultivate for tomorrow. We’ll consider what has become crystal clear during the pandemic – that agriculture is essential for life; our people are resilient and innovative,” he continued. “We will focus on agricultural awareness, education, and literacy while highlighting the interconnectedness of our food chain.”
Bradford County FFA chapter advisors voiced their disappointment with the loss of one of the organization’s largest competitions and biggest opportunities for learning, as they believe an online version simply can not offer the same experiences.
“Farm Show is an opportunity to display our student’s hard work, to give them an opportunity to compete on a state level. It’s taking their classroom knowledge and giving them a change to display it in a hands-on way. Moving online takes not only the hands-on aspect away but also their opportunity to connect and meet other FFA members from across the state,” Troy FFA Advisor Brooke Ostrander stated.
“An online approach for anything is not the ideal way to experience an event in any capacity. Students as well as adults learn and have a much higher rate of retention when they experience opportunities in person,” added Athens FFA Advisor David Steinfelt. “The Farm Show is an opportunity to go to and physically experience Pennsylvania’s number one industry, while learning about its agricultural products, processes and career opportunities that are available in Pennsylvania. By attending the Farm Show, students get to see the impact that agriculture has on our state and local areas. It can be a source of encouragement for future generations of agriculturalists and a showcase as to why agricultural education is so extremely important in our schools and community.”
“Everything is impacted,” agreed Canton FFA Advisor Tom Hojnowski. “We spend days there ahead of time setting up a display and landscape. We spend half a year planning. We work with the Pennsylvania FFA in fundraising at a food booth. The personal experience of farm show influences and energizes FFA members.”
While some may question why the Farm Show has been cancelled more than five months in advance, all three FFA Advisors agreed that if the Show was to be cancelled, the length of time between the cancellation and the event was necessary as participation in the Farm Show takes months, and in some cases the entire year before it, to plan.
Steinfelt stated that given the current climate, the decision on whether or not to host the Show in person must have been difficult, and one that included multiple highly important factors.
“I see two sides. Health and safety takes precedence in the current situation we are in of course. Besides health and safety, a business decision also had to be made on behalf of the Farm Show because they need to plan well in advance for all of the events and costs for those events to happen,” Steinfelt commented, noting that other FFA events including the National Convention have been already cancelled as well. “On the other side, many state organizations and producers rely on the Farm Show for income.This will be another devastating blow to the agricultural industry and its economy.”
Though the loss of the in-person 2021 Farm Show will be greatly felt, according to Bradford County FFA Advisors, they are determined to continue forward with a goal of preserving FFA programs for the future and making the best out of this school year, some hopeful that local competition and camaraderie may still take place.
“We are putting in our time hoping FFA and 4H survive this time in history,” said Hojnowski. “The hands-on, active participation is the driving force in maintaining interest in such programs.”
“I believe that we can still convey the message about the importance of agriculture, as well as the opportunities our students can take advantage of by teaching in our agricultural programs,” Steinfelt told. “The agriculture teachers of Bradford County work very hard to get our students as many experiences as we can in the agricultural industry. Our county level career development events, farm tours, school wide education events and career shadowing opportunities help to showcase the importance of agriculture in our local area and state.
“The challenging part of this would be for the students missing the “WOW factor” to experience the culmination of our teaching at the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the US. Events such as Farm Show act as the bait for our hooks for students to become more involved in agricultural education and FFA,” he continued.
“I hope locally and state-wide we can in the near future hold other events for our members and work together to encourage them to stay active participants in the FFA,” Ostrander remarked. “These organizations build leaders of tomorrow and we don’t want to see them shatter.”
Steinfelt stated that while agriculture educators, parents, and school districts as a whole could become frustrated with the at times daily changes and potential confusion of life during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to remain patient and unified.
“Patience and understanding. We all need to practice it,” he said. “Schools and teachers are doing their best to prepare for an unprecedented school year. Parents are struggling to make the best decisions for themselves and children as well. It is easy to get frustrated with all of the things that are happening. Especially when things change daily. Just remember that we are all in this together and we are trying to do the best for everyone. Things always turn out better when we work together even though we don’t always agree.”
Redding stated Wednesday that more information regarding the 2021 Virtual Farm Show will be released as it becomes available.
