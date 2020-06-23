Local filmmaker shining a light on systemic racism

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Bk Wilson of Towanda knows the challenges that can come with being Black in America, and it’s something he wants to shine a light on through a new feature length film he is currently working on called “Fail On.”
“It’s about the constant hurdles you have to face in society as a young Black man,” said Wilson. “Anybody that is in a poverty situation and keeps getting in trouble with the law or having interactions with police — that needs to be covered. People need to see what it is like in that lifestyle.”
Wilson, who grew up in the city of Wilmington, Delaware, recalled one incident while crossing the street from a gas station to a 24-hour restaurant around midnight. He was stopped by police, searched for weapons, and then charged with jaywalking although where he was crossing didn’t have working traffic or crossing lights at that hour.
“They brought it down to walking without a flashlight,” he noted.
As he’s delved into filmmaking, Wilson also learned that the color of one’s skin can affect the ability to finance projects and, in the case of one film festival, even take part.
As part of “Fail On,” Wilson is looking for people to share their own stories on all sides of the race issue.
“I’m looking to talk to people who have experienced hardships because of their skin color or because of their background. I’m also looking to talk to people who are just now realizing what’s going on. As a documentarian I want to get the full story. I’m trying to speak to police, I’m trying to speak to lawmakers, and I’m trying to speak to advocates and activists and see how everyone feels about this and if we can get any change done,” said Wilson.
“Fail On” continues the work he did with creating “Dichotomy Brewing: A Keith R. Booker Story,” which won the Best History Short Award at the 2019 World Film Fair in Los Angeles late last year and is currently available through Amazon Prime Video. According to the synopsis through the World Film Fair, “When a young man witnesses race riots during the longest lasting Martial Law in USA history, he turns to the NAACP to create lasting change in Delaware. His fight against racism led him to serve as president of the NAACP for 10 years and as civil rights leader for over 30 years.”
“People don’t know that there was a major riot — one of the biggest riots in America — after Martin Luther King died, and it happened right in Wilmington, Delaware,” he said, adding, “I was trying to bring light and awareness to the situation.”
That response from several decades ago reminds Wilson of what is going on currently in the wake of George Floyd’s death that resulted in a second degree murder charge against fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and charges against the three former officers who stood by.
Though horrific, Wilson said it’s through instances such as these that change can happen.
“We have so many advocates,” he continued, remarking at the large number of white supporters he’s seen throughout the area in recent weeks. And even if the momentum dies down after some change happens, he added, “we’re still moving in the right direction.”
Wilson is developing “Fail On” through his Name Day Studios and currently has a Facebook fundraiser to try and raise $20,000 toward the project. He hopes to have pre-production wrapped up before the end of the year, and then start on production after the holiday season before releasing it in the springtime. Like he did with “Dichotomy Brewing,” Wilson wants to bring the film to the festival circuit before releasing it on Amazon Prime Video.
Those interested in sharing their stories with Wilson can reach out to him on Facebook, on Instagram @bk_wilson, or can leave a message on his business number at (302) 307-2525.
