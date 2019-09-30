NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Over 20 firefighters from all over Bradford County received specialized training on rapid intervention, or rescuing a firefighter that is trapped inside an active fire, over the weekend.
“A rapid intervention team is a team of firefighters that is there to rescue another firefighter who gets in trouble,” said Ronald Richards, the president of Task Force 1, the organization that trained local firefighters over the weekend.
Richards said that “getting into trouble” could mean falling through a floor, an injury, heart attack, or anything that could pin down a firefighter while performing their job. The Rapid Intervention Team’s job is to extract the firefighter safely from the scene.
“It’s very technical, disciplined and dangerous work,” Richards said of the team’s responsibilities. “It’s also necessary.”
The training began on Friday evening with the group of volunteer firefighters becoming abreast on theory, then on Saturday working on the skills needed to perform the job, and lastly on Sunday the firefighters trained in full gear in a vacant home on Route 6 in North Towanda with burn barrels burning hay and wood chips to simulate the smoke inside of a burning home.
“It’s crucial,” Richards remarked about how important training in full gear with smoke is. “It’s like the real thing. These guys will tell you.”
Richards said while the goal of the training is to bring the local firefighters up to national standards on the training, it is also important to tailor the training to local areas. In the Bradford County area, volunteer firefighters are becoming harder and harder to find and most crews responding to fires can be as low as two or three people. The training was held with small groups of 2-6 people, with those people rotating jobs on the teams to hammer home the trainings.
“Now they’re doing it. They’re really movers and shakers,” Richards said of the local firefighters performance. “These guys are good, and they’re sponges.”
Richards said he had been all over the country training firefighters and that he would feel safe staying in this area after what he has seen from the locals.
“We go all over the country and we work with some of the biggest cities and some of the most rural backwoods places,” he continued. “And we come away from a place and ask ourselves, ‘Would I feel safe staying in the hotel I stayed in knowing these guys would be coming?’ Yes.”
