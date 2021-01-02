Local first responders and residents of Guthrie skilled nursing and personal care homes have begun to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

In a press release made public by Guthrie on Thursday, the company announced that it has started to administer COVID-19 vaccines to “eligible community first responders identified by the New York and Pennsylvania State Departments of Health as being included in the Phase 1 priority group.”

According to the press release, both New York and Pennsylvania have been directed to offer the first of local COVID-19 vaccines to first responders most at risk of contracting the virus, such as EMS workers.

Staff and residents at Guthrie’s skilled nursing and personal care homes have started receiving COVID-19 vaccines administered through community pharmacy partners of Guthrie.

“This round of vaccination is an important next step in protecting our community against the COVID-19 virus,” said Guthrie Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone. “Our community first responders and skilled nursing facility staff have been at the frontlines of this pandemic for almost a year now. Vaccinating these individuals allows them to protect themselves and continue to aid us in the fight against COVID.”

{p class=”MsoNormal”}Connect with Bri: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; bostrander@thedailyreview.com; Facebook @Brianne Ostrander Daily Review.