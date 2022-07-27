Local healthcare provider thanks Pickett for Act 76

Northern Tier Counseling President Paul Denault presents representative Tina Pickett with a plaque of appreciation for her work advancing Act 76.

 Photo Provided

As residents took care to avoid covid-19 infection in 2020 and 2021, a lot of daily life routines had to be changed. One of those changes was the state loosening regulations to allow patients more flexibility in receiving care via telehealth.

This change was seen as a positive development among many in the mental health space particularly, and advocates hoped for the change to remain permanent. Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110) took up the charge to get the loosened regulations set permanently. Her proposed legislation, formerly House Bill 2419, proposed eliminating the statutory requirement of 50 percent of onsite psychiatric time, giving the Department of Human Services more flexibility in issuing waivers to accommodate clinics that offered mental health services virtually.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.