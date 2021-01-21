When Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office Wednesday she made history as the first female, Black and south Asain woman to take the second highest role in the nation.
Across the country her inauguration was celebrated, including in Bradford County by multiple local women who viewed the milestone of first female vice president as a win for women’s rights, stepping stone for larger inclusivity and springboard towards greater opportunity for all individuals in America.
Lisa LaBarre, chairwoman of the Bradford County Democratic Party, said she was “on pins and needles” worrying that Harris’s inauguration would not take place or would be delayed due to the contesting of election results, but was moved to tears as Harris was sworn in on Wednesday.
LaBarre relayed that it is especially significant to her that the country has sworn in its first female vice president on the 100th year anniversary of the granting of women’s suffrage.
“I just get teary eyed every time I think about it, I’m so proud of all the work that we did and that we finally have a woman getting sworn in. … It’s amazing,” she said.
LaBarre expressed that while the Charlotte Whitton quote that reads “whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good,” is well known, Harris’ election is one more step forward in making it untrue.
For LaBarre, Harris’ inauguration is a signal to all Americans that no matter what race, gender or background they come from they are welcome to serve their community, which will encourage more people to become involved and provide more diverse points of view.
LaBarre celebrated the theme of unity that was highlighted throughout Wednesday’s inauguration, pointing out that Harris, as well as several other honored female guests at the inauguration, wore purple outfits. The color is known to represent bipartisanship as it signifies the mixing of Republican represented red and Democrat represented blue.
Seventeen-year-old Cora Weldy, a Troy High School senior aspiring to pursue political science, said Harris’ achievement of becoming first female vice president to her is a “step in the right direction” and a visual representation for young women that they really can pursue their dreams.
“As kids, we are all told we can be whatever we want. However, once we get older, girls have to realize that maybe they can’t be whatever (they) want. We see all these careers that we want to go in, but we never see any representation, so those dreams die within us and we tend to stick to traditional ‘female’ jobs,” Weldy said. “For the next four years, little girls in this country will see for the first time a female vice president. A lot of people don’t understand how much of a confidence boost that is.”
Weldy feels there is still a double standard in American politics that allows women in legislation such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez to be “degraded’ for for actions like dancing in a college video while there are men serving in the same positions who have been accused of sexual assault. Women such as Ocasio-Cortez and Harris who have preservered through bias are role model for young women, Weldy said.
“(They) will make little girls believe they can be like them. In the coming years, we will see more women in politics. We are no longer the housewives we were less than a century ago. We now know we are strong and independent and we can make it all the way to the White House,” she added.
Weldy also celebrated Harris’s role as the first Black vice president, stating that it “represents a change in U.S. politics.”
“For too long, the American people have been represented by white, straight, cisgender, men. We are seeing a change happen, and all three branches of government are finally starting to look like America,” she said, giving examples of officials like Rachel Levine, IIhan Omar, Kyrsten Sinema and Tammy Baldwin. “Soon, the highest branches of our government will become an accurate representation of America. Even if you don’t like Vice President Kamala Harris, you have to recognize that she is breaking through centuries old barriers and is leading the charge into a new generation of politics.”
Jala Kidd, of Troy, agreed that Harris’s accomplishment is a stepping stone for more unity and equity across the nation.
“I feel that the inauguration of our first female vice president is a reflection of the people’s needs and a very positive step toward the nation feeling more united,” she said.
Kidd stated that “an outstanding number” of people chose to vote in the 2020 election and that she feels that is because “they wanted to be heard after four years of many feeling that they weren’t being heard and that they didn’t matter.”
“A female vice president knows and best relates to the needs of women and I believe she will be an strong advocate in protecting women’s rights and promoting gender equality. I believe seeing a woman hold such a position gives other women hope that they will be represented in a more positive way and their voices will continue to be heard,” Kidd said.
She feels the inauguration of Harris “validates the fact that females are just as capable as men to hold such prestigious positions and shows that change is possible.”
“I think Vice President Harris will be a role model to many young girls and women alike, a shining example that in America you can succeed regardless of your gender, race, ethnicity, or background. I think she will bring hope to those who have felt suppressed, hope that they will be heard and that policies will reflect the nation as a whole and the needs of all its’ people. Hope that the divisiveness that has been felt the last four years will soften and that equality for all is a real possibility,” Kidd said.
