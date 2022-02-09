Outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf took the opportunity during his final state budget address to highlight state revenue growth and call for an increase in government funds toward school districts, though local state lawmakers were quick to criticize his final budget proposal.
With a rebounding economy and an infusion of federal COVID relief funds, Wolf was able to tout the state’s estimated $6 billion revenue surplus for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
“At long last, our fiscal house is in order,” declared Wolf, “Over the past seven years we’ve turned a $2-3 billion structural budget deficit into a $2-3 billion budget surplus.”
Wolf’s proposed budget called for a $4.5 billion increase in state spending, with the state’s school district Fair Funding Formula a main target of an infusion of cash.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), however, said the governor’s spending increase sets Pennsylvanians up for tax hikes.
“We must make reasonable investments in our state, which includes protecting our residents from massive tax hikes that will be necessary to fill a multi-billion-dollar budget gap in the coming years. Including the expenditure of federal dollars returned to Pennsylvania during the pandemic, the governor’s budget represents a 10.9% increase in spending.” Yaw said, decrying the increase. “According to Senate Appropriations Committee budget projections, the governor’s plan will produce a $1.3 billion deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year and create an even bigger bill for Pennsylvania taxpayers to pay long after the governor leaves office: a $13 billion deficit by 2026-27.”
Wolf had asserted that an increase in education spending would pay for itself, while ignoring funding education would cause additional costs.
“Refusing to fund education equitably does not save us money. It just means we wind up spending more on social services, remedial programs, even prisons.” Wolf explained, “and that calculation doesn’t even take into account the opportunity costs of failing to invest in our kids: the skills our workforce doesn’t develop, the products and services that never become reality, the business growth and tax revenues that vanish.”
This spending increase was unacceptable to state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) who affirmed her commitment to lowering constituents tax burdens.
“The number one concern I hear from residents is, ‘Don’t raise my taxes, not this year or any year.’ The budget proposal the governor laid out for us today sets up Pennsylvania to do just that because of his unrealistic 16% increase in state spending.”
State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) also took issue with the governor’s ambitious spending goals, calling it “fiscal fantasy.”
“After years of work by House Republicans to get the state on firmer financial footing, the governor is seeking to squander it all in a single year.” Owlett said. ““Despite his comments to the contrary, our finances aren’t all rainbows and skittles. If we want to build a solid future for our commonwealth, and spare our kids and their kids the burden of higher taxes, now is the time for fiscal restraint and reason.”
State Republican leaders such as Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Pat Browne(R-16) have argued the budget surplus should be added to the state’s Rainy Day Fund, which currently sits at $2.8 billion, in order to help balance future state budgets.
A Democrat, Wolf’s first proposed budget when he took office in 2014 was met with a nine month budget impasse between himself and the Republican-controlled state legislature. His seven years in office have been marked with budget tensions and compromises between the two sides. The governor proposing a budget is just the first step in a lengthy negotiating process between state executive and state legislature, which will culminate Jun. 30 with either the passage of a budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year or the state government going without funding until one is passed.
