Local legislators react to Gov. Wolf's mandatory business shut downs

Local legislators rallied in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s ordered closure of “all non-life sustaining businesses” as of 8 p.m. Thursday night and spoke out with promises to check the legality of the mandate and requests for the governor to immediately rescind the action.
State Representative Clint Owlett (R-68) published a video to his Facebook page just before 9 p.m. Thursday night following Wolf’s announcement of the mandated closure.
In the video, Owlett deemed the governor’s edict a “spinoff” of a recommendation he made earlier in the week for all non-life sustaining businesses to close the doors of all brick and mortar shops.
Owlett stated that the governor provided a “much better, more detailed list” of what he classifies as “non-life sustaining” businesses after the mandate was announced Thursday evening and that he is working to make sure all legislative actions are constitutional.
“We want to make sure that we are continuing to follow the constitution through these unchartered waters that we really don’t know where we’re going, but we are continuing to make sure that we are following what our constitution says,” Owlet stated. “That’s going to be so important for us as a community and a commonwealth and a country.”
U.S. Representative Fred Keller (R-12) took a firm stance in opposition to Wolf’s mandated shut down in a letter he sent to the governor on Friday which stated that the edict contributed to “chaos” and asking him to “immediately rescind” it.
“While protecting public safety is government’s top priority, your sweeping order disregards the guidance set forth by public health officials and puts at risk our long-term economic security,” a press release made by Keller’s office quoted the letter saying. “Therefore, I am requesting that you immediately rescind your order until such time that you can formulate a cogent plan to Pennsylvanians who are understandably panicked by your ill-prepared actions.”
“Specifically, I urge you to ensure that businesses that can operate without jeopardizing public health remain open, employees can continue to get paid in a timely manner, and those with questions and concerns have a streamlined way to get answers from your administration,” the press release quoted Keller’s letter stating.
Keller also condemned Wolf’s mandate for being vague in what it was requiring and coming with destructive impact on Pennsylvania’s long term economy.
“Unfortunately, your order came with no notice, limited details, and insufficient explanation. It has injected chaos and uncertainty into an already trying time and placed more concerns on employers and workers,” Keller’s letter said. “On top of all this, the order may have a devastating long-term impact on our economy. When this pandemic abates, as all healthcare experts say that it will, people will need jobs, supplies, and a way to restart our previously strong economy. Your order hinders these efforts, putting our national security — and individual financial security — at risk.”
The office of state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) published press releases “working to reduce the impact of Governor Tom Wolf’s order” by providing information including how businesses can file a waiver if they believe they should be considered a life-sustaining business and who to contact with questions (ra-dcedcs@pa.gov) and how businesses and non-profit organizations that have suffered economic loss during the COVID-19 outbreak can apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Yaw also reminded community residents that resources are available to help employees and families who have been affected by the state’s coronavirus mitigation efforts and encouraged them to apply for unemployment compensation, which they may be eligible for if their employer temporarily closes, goes out of business or reduces hours due to COVID-19 or employees who are told not to work, have been told to self-isolate or quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.
Yaw also reminded individuals that those who are out of work due to the coronavirus can seek emergency food assistance at local food banks.
Wolf updated the list of life-sustaining businesses yesterday “{span}after conversations with businesses, stakeholders, and individuals — in consultation with the Department of Health — and has been aligned with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency advisory released (Thursday), according to a press release from Wolf’s Administration on Friday.{/span}
