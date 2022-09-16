Local Libertarians clean up on Route 187

The Local Libertarian Party of Bradford County completed its biannual Adopt a Highway volunteer cleanup between Route 6 and Claverack Road along Route 187 this past weekend. Pictured from left are volunteers Alex Cook, Greg Perry and Liz Terwilliger.

 Photo Provided

A single shoe, a pair of sweatpants, sunglasses and lots of car parts: these are some of things that volunteers from the Libertarian Party of Bradford County collected from shoulders of Route 187 on Saturday.

As part of their biannual Adopt a Highway Volunteer Clean Up effort, members collected trash between Rt 6 and Claverack Road along Route 187.