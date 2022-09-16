A single shoe, a pair of sweatpants, sunglasses and lots of car parts: these are some of things that volunteers from the Libertarian Party of Bradford County collected from shoulders of Route 187 on Saturday.
As part of their biannual Adopt a Highway Volunteer Clean Up effort, members collected trash between Rt 6 and Claverack Road along Route 187.
“It was a beautiful day! We worked for about 3 hours to clean up our two mile stretch of 187,” said Liz Terwilliger, Chair of the LPBC, “Our volunteers did a great job! A lot of waste collects on the embankments, especially beyond the guard rails. That stuff can be hard to get to with the steep slopes. We picked up everything we could reach. It was a lot!”
The crew collected nine large bags of trash and a heap of car parts and carpet remnants.
“I’m quite disgusted when I see trash on our roads,” said volunteer Alex Cook, “But I don’t feel I have a right to criticize unless I’m willing to do something to fix it.”
Donna Wioskowski, volunteer and Towanda School Board Member agreed.
“It’s really disappointing that we need this program at all,” she said. “If individuals took responsibility for their own garbage, our collection pile would be a lot smaller.”
The local Libertarians joined the Adopt-a-Highway Program in February 2021.
“Participating in this program is a simple way for us to contribute to our local communities,” said LPBC Treasurer Greg Perry, “Hopefully reducing the cost of government. Plus, it feels good and we get a bit of healthy exercise!”
The Adopt a Highway program requires participating organizations to conduct one clean up in the spring and another in the fall. PennDot provides supplies like gloves, bags and safety vests, and local organizations provide the labor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.