Little Meadows native Jake Cope took one step closer to the grand prize on the CBS show Tough as Nails.
For the second time in three episodes, Cope was victorious in this week’s individual event. Only five of the 12 original contestants remain in contention for the first place prize of $200,000.
As of now, Cope appears to be the front-runner as the show heads into its final week, which will be a two-hour special on Wednesday starting at 9 p.m.
The 34-year-old pipeline laborer also helped Savage Crew earn another badge of honor in the team race against Dirty Hands.
Savage Crew’s win marked the third-straight week Cope and his teammates earned the badge, taking an insurmountable 5-3 lead with only one week remaining in the show.
Team Challenge
The two teams were required to remove litter from an alleyway, load it up in specified vehicles, then hose down the alleyway.
Savage Crew proved to be the more productive team once again, as it coasted to victory and another badge of honor.
The members of the team each earned $2,000.
Individual Challenge
The remaining six contestants paired off into three groups of two. The object was to fix a water main leak by using a circle clamp. After that, the teammates were to use a device to install a tap on the water main.
Cope teamed with arguably the most successful contestant on the show (aside from himself), Larron Ables, a diesel technician from Austin, TX.
The Cope-Ables tandem communicated well and were able to knock off the other two teams. The bottom team, Ilima Shim and Mister Frost, were forced to compete in Overtime. The loser of that event would be eliminated from individual competition going forward.
Overtime
In Overtime, Shim and Frost were asked to recover five items (a toy alligator, a key, glasses, a cell phone and a hammer) from a sewer.
Frost recovered all the items first and sent the show’s final individual female contestant to the punch out clock.
Money Winners
Four of the final five contestants have earned at least $20,000 apiece. Cope has moved ahead in the standings with $29,000 total earnings, as the show enters its final week.
Right behind Cope is Ables, who has garnered $28,000. In third place is Jorge Zavala, a concrete form setter from California, with $21,000, followed by Frost, a welder from Oklahoma, who has earned $20,000.
Ellery Liburd, a firefighter from New York, has earned a mere $6,000 throughout the show, but still has a shot at winning the grand prize.
