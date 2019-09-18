The APPRISE program will be holding open enrollment events starting in late October at both the Bradford County Area Agency on Aging office in Towanda and state Rep. Tina Pickett’s office in Sayre.
These events are for Medicare beneficiaries to review changes and choose coverage that will best suit their needs.
In Towanda, open enrollment events will be held on Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 18, and Dec. 2. In Sayre, these events will take place on Oct. 24, Oct. 31, Nov. 8, Nov. 14, and Nov. 26.
APPRISE, Pennsylvania’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, will have counselors available during these events to help beneficiaries with plan comparisons and understanding coverage.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call the Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-982-4346. Additional dates and appointment times will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.