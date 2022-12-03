The Lycoming County Mountain Bike Team which includes students from Lycoming and surrounding Counties and has just completed its seventh season in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League (PICL). The league is part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).

Coaches Jeremy Rusczyk and Joe Tavani started the Lycoming County team in winter of 2016 when Mike Kuhn (PICL League Director) gathered a group of mountain bikers for a NICA Leaders Summit near Philly. The vision was to start a high school mountain bike league and make mountain biking a high school sport option for student athletes across the state. That inaugural season saw 23 teams with around 300 students competing in 5 events. The leagues has grown quite a bit since then, with 68 teams and 1312 student athletes in 2022.