Local National Day of Prayer set for May 6

The 70th annual observance of the National Day of Prayer will take place on Thursday, May 6, and be observed locally at noon on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda.
This year’s theme is Lord, pour out your love, life and liberty, based on the verse in 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now the Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” In honor of the event, the county commissioners will be issuing a proclamation, designating May 6 as a Day of Prayer in Bradford County.
Local National Day of Prayer Coordinator Nancy Schrader invites everyone to join together this year on the steps of the courthouse for this event.
“Last year we had to be virtual with the Day of Prayer, but this year we will gather with social distancing,” Schrader said. “Prayer has always been used in this country for guidance, protection and strength — even before we were a nation or a handful of colonies.
“Today the need for prayer is as great as ever as our nation faces a battlefield of enormous proportions with the COVID epidemic affecting every aspect of our lives and causing untold grief and heartache in home after home.
“We have a new president who must deal with the fact that we are a nation divided. As the heroes of our nation did in the past, we must again bow our heads in prayer. We must ask the Lord to bless our leaders with wisdom and protection and give us the fortitude to overcome the challenges at hand.
“While every day should be prayerful, this annual observance will bring Christians of many persuasions together in renewed appreciation of the power of prayer. We hope you will plan to join us for the National Day of Prayer in Towanda.”
