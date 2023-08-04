Local orchards cancel picking season due to late frost

An apple picked in August shows what Allyn Landon called the “frost line” of damage from May’s late frost.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

2023 has been a year of intense weather phenomena, with scorching 90 degree days the norm for most of July. A statewide drought — while not nearly as arid as last year’s — has affected many peoples lives. A thick haze of wildfire smoke cast a pall over the county and whole state in June.

For some, the worst came around Mother’s Day when an uncustomary cold snap struck much of Pennsylvania and New York. The night of May 8, a killing frost dipping down to 25 degrees in some areas.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.