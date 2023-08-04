Local orchards cancel picking season due to late frost

2023 has been a year of intense weather phenomena, with scorching 90 degree days the norm for most of July. A statewide drought — while not nearly as arid as last year’s — has affected many peoples lives. A thick haze of wildfire smoke cast a pall over the county and whole state in June.
For some, the worst came around Mother’s Day when an uncustomary cold snap struck much of Pennsylvania and New York. The night of May 8, a killing frost dipping down to 25 degrees in some areas.
“We thought it might stay close to 31 that night, but it ended up going to 25 and killed all our apples,” Dotty Gardiner, co-owner of Gardiner’s Orchard in Troy, explained of the event.
Fruit trees like apple, pear, and peach trees had already blossomed, and the buds were promptly killed by the cold. Without the blossoms to be pollinated, the trees are offering no fruit this year.
“I can’t remember a time when we lost a whole crop like this. It’s total,” Gardiner said.
Gardiner’s plot of more than 8,000 dwarf apple trees and 200 peach trees were hit hard by the cold and won’t yield much of anything.
Local orchards have cancelled their “you pick” openings this year. There simply aren’t any fruits for visitors to gather. According to Allyn Landon, owner of Landon’s Orchard in Canton, the devastation stretches up into New York as well.
“I work with people near Penn Yan, and some had 50% loss and some had total loss,” Landon said.
Landon’s trees on 414 outside Canton were likewise hit by the frost, causing him to cancel the season.
“It feels odd not mowing between the rows or spraying the insects, but there’s no reason to,” he explained.
Some of Landon’s trees were higher in elevation, sparing some apples and marring others with frostbite. He picked one such apple to demonstrate the damage. The small fruit’s skin was rough and brown, looking more like a potato than an apple.
“You can still make juice or cider out of them, but there’s hardly enough worth harvesting,” Landon mused.
Dotty Gardiner and her husband Don had just installed a cider room at their orchard last year. The press equipment will remain still this fall, but the orchard will still host one weekend of its Fallbrook Festival. Vendors, the Rainbow Riders food booth, and a live band will be in attendance Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The Gardiner’s are hoping to also have horse-drawn wagon rides that weekend. Dotty said this frost kill was the worst she could remember.
As climates in the country shift and bring more extreme and unpredictable events, agriculturalists like orchard owners will have to work harder to keep their crops safe.
While this year’s crop is lost, the orchards were happy to report that the trees themselves were intact.
“A cold snap can hurt peach trees sometimes, but the apple trees are fine,” Landon reported.
“We’ll be back next year. Sometimes when you have an off year the following harvest is even bigger,” Gardiner shared, “So that’s something to look forward to.”
