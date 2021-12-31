The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced new grant funding for parks in Wysox and South Creek townships.
Wysox township received $228,000 for rehabilitation and development in Wysox Park. The grant provides funding for projects such as renovating the pavilion, installing play equipment and landscaping. There are also funds for improving access, including building an access road, pedestrian walkway, parking lot, and boat launch, state officials said.
South Creek township received $70,000. The funds will be used for developments in South Creek Township Community Park. Such work includes constructing an internal loop trail, installation of play equipment, landscaping, and constructing a parking area.
In Sullivan County, the Mokoma Foundation and Conservancy received $216,000 as payment toward acquiring 130 acres in Laporte Township for headwater protection and passive recreation.
“I applaud these investments that will undoubtedly benefit our region and have a positive impact on our environment and recreational opportunities for everyone to enjoy,” Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said.
“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together – a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Gov. Tom Wolf explained. “Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”
Grants were awarded through the Conservation Community Partnership Program (C2P2) which is funded through a variety of state and federal programs and private partners. They represent a $70 million investment statewide, which Wolf said will leverage $196 million in local, county and private investments.
