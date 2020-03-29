LOCAL PERSPECTIVE: Digging into the data

TOWANDA – John Ferri is utilizing his experience working with data from a career in industry to try and forecast the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, the Towanda resident says, his calculations have been pretty close.
While interviewing him Friday, his model showed the U.S. with 106,621 confirmed cases.
By Monday, he’s expecting that number to be at 207,239.
“It took us over two months to reach 100,000 cases, and it’s going to take us three days to add another 100,000 to that,” he said. “That’s exponential growth. And there is still 300 million susceptibles left in the United States, so we’ve got a problem.”
By using exponential growth, or dividing one day’s numbers by the day before it, Ferri is not trying to predict the entire course of the pandemic, just identify the rate for when these numbers will double to provide an easy-to-digest picture of COVID-19’s growth. Trying to predict the course of the pandemic would eventually involve more complicated calculations that take into account those who have already been infected and are no longer susceptible to the virus.
“In our case world wide, there’s only been a couple 100,000 cases,” he continued. “The number of susceptibles are 7-plus billion, so we don’t have to worry about them being taken out of the pool. It’s pure exponential right now.”
So what inspires someone to start on such a project? Ferri explained, “I’m retired and we’re stuck at home – and I’ve always had an interest in tracking data.”
He noticed that although there was plenty of data available in terms of the current infection and death rates, there was little in the way of prediction.
“I was interested in seeing what those numbers would be,” he added.
Ferri keeps these numbers updated on his blog, theferritales.blogspot.com, with the hope of educating people about how COVID-19 can become a bigger threat than they might realize.
“I think it’s shocking, and people don’t realize it until you say we’ve reached 100,000 and we’re going to have another 100,000 in a couple more days,” said Ferri. “That is terrifying to me.”
He continued, “If Donald Trump thinks that by Easter everybody’s going to go out, he’s going to have a massive, massive problem. I think personally we’ll be lucky to be able to do it in nine months.”
