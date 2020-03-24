In recent weeks, health officials have been pushing social distancing as a key measure to help control the spread of COVID-19. It’s led to the state mandated closure of a variety of businesses and schools, and additional actions taken by the businesses and organizations that remain in service to control person-to-person contact.
At the Bradford County Manor and other health care facilities, these measures include keeping outside visitors away from their higher risk elderly populations as a precautionary measure.
For Shiela Wilson of Troy, this has meant not being able to make her daily or every other day visits to her 90-year-old father, Steve Okoula, or take him out to dinner once a week with her family.
“It was a time I cherished being with him and it’s just been difficult,” said Wilson, who serves as caregiver on behalf of her two siblings who live out of state. “ … And I’m sure he’s missing me and not seeing him on a daily or every other day basis is hard on him as well.”
Last Thursday, after about two weeks of not being able to see her father, Wilson said two Bradford County Manor staff members were able to set up a FaceTime session with her father.
“After a couple weeks of not seeing him, it was just gave us a lot of comfort and peace, being able to see him,” she said. “And when we did get to see him, we noticed some symptoms that he doesn’t normally have that we could report to the nurses, that was instrumental in getting him some antibiotics and getting him on the road to recovery.”
She just had another FaceTime session with her father on Monday, and reported that he was doing much better.
“He was up in his chair and happy to hear from us, and we were very relieved to see him and see how well he was doing,” said Wilson.
As part of a notice about the manor’s precautionary restrictions posted to its Facebook page on March 13, officials stressed the use of alternative communication methods, including video chat and social media, if available, to stay in contact with loved ones at the facility.
“It’s unbelievable,” Wilson said about the use of technology. “And, of course, he really thought it was incredible and couldn’t believe he could see me on the computer. He was amazed by the technology of course. And I’m just grateful.”
She credited staff members Rich and Renee for helping set it up.
“I can’t tell you how much of a comfort it has been, because we’ve been so worried about him, to be able to see him and converse with him,” said Wilson.
