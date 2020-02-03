WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Possibly the biggest unrecognized holiday in America is Super Bowl Sunday. As with every holiday that revolves around food and get-togethers, there are always hard working people behind the scenes to make it happen. For Thanksgiving it’s your mother or family, for Christmas it’s Santa’s elves, and for Super Bowl Sunday it’s your local pizza shops.
Wysox’s Original Italian Pizza & Ristorante co-owner Guiseppe Scavone said on Sunday that Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days of the year for his business, along with Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day. The shop anticipates at least 100 more orders than the regular day and takes precautions days before hand to meet the demand.
“We try to get ahead of schedule,” he said. “The hour or so before the game is pretty crazy — I call it the circus.”
The owner and staff said that they do not get nervous before hand because they keep an extra couple hands in the kitchen and prepare for the busy day, a sentiment echoed by 3-D’s Pizza in North Towanda.
3-D’s Walt “The Pizza Chef” told The Review on Sunday that the shop was busier than normal but the staff had prepared and was able to handle the rush without and major hiccups.
“I only screwed up twice,” he joked.
Both restaurants said that pizza and wings were by far the biggest sellers, with 3-D’s opting to only sell those two items on the NFL’s biggest day.
