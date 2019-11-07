With Thanksgiving around the corner, the Athens Township Police Benevolent Association and the Waverly Police Benevolent Association look to collaborate again this year to provide dinners for the elderly who are immobile in the Valley.
The police departments will work alongside volunteers from the community in the early hours of Thanksgiving day to prepare meals of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, a vegetable and a dinner roll for delivery to those in need.
“Over the past several years, the two police associations have provided hundreds of Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need — with approximately 350 in 2018 alone,” stated a press release.
Sign-up sheets are set to be posted at Chemung View Apartments, Elizabeth Square Apartments, Keystone Manor, Page Manor and Spring View Apartments. Delivery requests may also be made by calling (570) 888-2325 for Pennsylvania residents or (607) 565-2836 for New York residents between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Requests are asked to be made no later than Tuesday, Nov. 12, but orders can still be made after the deadline if need be.
Those who would like to volunteer for the program or make a donation can reach out to Sgt. Dekay of the Waverly Police Department or Officer VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department at tvanfleet@athenstownship.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.