Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) recently announced a $4.5 million investment in the 23rd district to support four freight lines through the state’s Rail Transportation Assistance (RTAP) and Rail Freight Assistance (RFAP) programs.
The four projects receiving funding, approved by the State Transportation Committee, include:
• $3 million to construct a 110-car capacity loop track and provide unloading equipment to support new rail service to the feed mill at Country View Family Farms in Union County.
• $690,564 to rehabilitate over two miles of track on the R.J. Corman Railroad Company’s Lehigh Line in Bradford County.
• $613,200 to refurbish approximately 2,000 feet of track on the Shale Rail Line in Bradford County.
• $201,667 to rehabilitate rail siding owned by Penn Recycling in Lycoming County and extend it 300 feet to improve rail car capacity.
“These targeted investments recognize the pivotal role freight lines play in grounding our economy and providing a reliable flow of goods throughout the region,” Sen. Yaw said. “I look forward to the growth and stability these projects will bring to my district.”
RFAP and RTAP are administered by the Bureau of Rail, Freight, Ports, and Waterways. In 2022, 24 freight improvement projects from across the state have received funding totaling $26.3 million.
Pennsylvania manages 5,600 miles of freight lines and is home to 65 railroads, more than any other state in the country.
