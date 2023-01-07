While the contest for Speaker of the House of Representatives in Congress has grabbed all the national headlines, Pennsylvania had to deal with it’s own leadership struggles.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives saw massive churning in the most recent election, causing it to flip from Republican majority control to Democratic for the first time since 2010. A few of those Democratic seats sit empty, however, leaving control of the chamber in flux.

