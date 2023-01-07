While the contest for Speaker of the House of Representatives in Congress has grabbed all the national headlines, Pennsylvania had to deal with it’s own leadership struggles.
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives saw massive churning in the most recent election, causing it to flip from Republican majority control to Democratic for the first time since 2010. A few of those Democratic seats sit empty, however, leaving control of the chamber in flux.
On Tuesday this situation was partially remedied when 15 Republicans joined Democrats in voting for Mark Rozzi (D-Pa.-126) as a sort of “compromise” Speaker of the House. Rozzi quickly announced that he would not caucus with the Democrats but lead as an Independent. The result of that switch and the eventual filling of the vacant Democratic-held seats will likely result in a House makeup of 101 Republicans, 101 Democrats, and 1 Independent, a split local members of the House have called “unprecedented.”
“It’s certainly not something I’ve ever seen,” said State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110).
She and State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) were surprised by the compromise pick and mused at how the procedures of the House would function.
“Even our schedule comes from the Speaker’s office, our committee assignments, we’re still waiting on all of it to get sorted out,” Pickett explained.
“The functionality of the House will be interesting. A law can’t get passed unless it goes through committee so how those makeups are sorted will govern a lot of how things get done,” concurred Owlett.
Rozzi is from Berks County, and has served in the House for since 2012, but neither local Representative has served with him in committee or partnered with him on legislation before. The deal between party leaders to install him as Speaker was a rapid development over the week.
“It was a quick moving process with a lot of twists and turns for sure,” Pickett recalled.
With a split House, a Republican-majority Senate, and an incoming Democratic Governor in Josh Shapiro, this is perhaps the most divided a state government can be in terms of partisan control. Pickett remarked that such a makeup will compel Shapiro to facilitate compromise in order to govern.
“He’s ambitious, he’s driven. He’s now going to have to work with the House and the Senate to win accomplishments. And he intends to have accomplishments,” Pickett observed.
“I think there are a lot of things the parties can find common ground on, my work with Tina on the streams and flood initiatives is still a priority. I know on the campaign trail he [Shapiro] he indicated he was willing to work on a compromise involving school choice, so I look forward to working toward that,” remarked Owlett.
Owlett and Pickett have been working to pass legislation granting greater autonomy to municipalities to deal with flood damage and stream work over the past year. Both are also leading voices in rural broadband expansion, a cause that has received large infusions of federal cash in recent years.
“We want to be able to direct that money to where it is most needed and can do the most good,” Pickett said in regard to the broadband funding.
Both representatives remarked that they are “hopeful” progress in the newly split House will be made, though both also continued to acknowledge that the sort of power sharing the House will have to engage in is uncharted territory.
Owlett ended his interview saying he will continue to pursue the initiatives that matter to his constituents, and that, “It’s gonna be interesting. Every day is going to be a roller coaster for awhile.”
