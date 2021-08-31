Local residents express concerns over Athens Township quarry project

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A group of concerned residents in the Valley have started a petition to get a local construction company to reconsider their proposed mining project.
The Save Round Top and The Chemung River Athens PA group has circulated an in-person and online petition to stop Bishop Brothers Construction from developing a gravel pit and mountainside quarry along the Chemung River and Round Top Park in Athens Township.
In February, the township granted a conditional zoning approval to Bishop Brothers. A start date for construction is set for next spring, pending DEP mining approval.
A conditional zoning approval allows a person or business to operate in an area outside of its designated use with special permission, according to Athens Township Supervisor Chairwoman Tressa Heffron. The land in question is zoned agricultural.
“They were able to ask for the special use of that land for a mine since its one of the approved uses for a conditional use,” she explained.
Bishop Brothers Construction’s next step will be to submit their plans for the project and seek approval for it from the Athens Township Planning Commission, which could take between one and two years, according to Heffron.
“Since there is no plan submitted, there is no approval for anything yet,” she said.
The petition states, “We are not condemning Bishop Brothers for wanting to grow their business. They are local to the Bradford County community and have a good track record with keeping within the DEP standards. We wish them success, but do not feel the location of this project is in the best interest of our community or the Chemung River watershed.”
Save Round Top and The Chemung River Athens PA member Jaimee Alsing said that the group is composed of concerned citizens who reside in the Valley area. She found out about the project through a Facebook post and began doing outreach.
“We are hoping to get signatures on this petition, do an open letter and hopefully set up a meeting to speak to Bishop Brothers heart-to-heart level,” she said.
She stated that immediate neighbors are concerned about well water and due to its location along the river she expressed worry about sedimentation and blasting that residents could hear, as well as traffic on Route 220.
“We are not against mining in general, its just this location we feel is a poor choice,” she said.
Alsing stated that anyone interested in signing the petition can visit tinyurl.com/hxyyz5w6, and inquiries can be sent to saveroundtop@gmail.com.
The online petition had 250 signatures as of 5 p.m. Monday and the group has 223 members on Facebook.
Dustin Bishop, operations manager of Bishop Brothers Construction, stated that the company filed all necessary applications to Athens Township, which were approved, and that all local, state and federal guidelines for the project will be followed.
“We look forward to working with the local community like we have for the last 40 years,” said Bishop.
