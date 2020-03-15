SAYRE — With the Corona Virus situation constantly evolving day by day, local restaurant owners have had to make adjustments second by second. The NBA is done, the NHL is done, and a lot of the sporting events that are going to take place will do so in front of an empty crowd. Even President Trump has declared a State of Emergency. However, that hasn’t put an end to everything operating.
While stopping in different local spots in Sayre and Towanda, it was easy to see by the parking lots and booths inside that restaurants have been affected. Managers and employees agreed that it was due to fears of the virus. Some wondered if they would be forced to close since they are considered non-essential.
One restaurant owner Stuart “Stu” Shangraw, the owner of the Angry Burrito Company, echoed a lot of what most of the owners felt. “We’re aware of the situation and we’re staying on top of everything released by the CDC and other trusted medical sources.”
Shangraw continued, “We have doubled the amount of times we execute our cleaning procedures and we spend more time going through them.”
However, even with extreme focus on ensuring the establishment is safe, it’s hard for the world to hear anything over the amount of information coming out about the virus.
While there has been a dip in attendance, Shangraw believes that as people become more comfortable, they will venture back out to their favorite places. Most businesses hope it’s as soon as possible. Jokingly, Shangraw pointed out, “Hey guys we have a full menu and bar. We even have toilet paper.”
While he worries they could be forced to close, Shangraw still looks for ways to ensure the public knows they’re safe at his restaurant. In the end after he took a moment to review how he felt, Shangraw smiled and stated, “We’re soldiering on until we can’t.”
