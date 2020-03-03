The Towanda Musical Society Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers has a $500 scholarship available to any Bradford County high school senior that has been accepted as a music major in an accredited institution of higher education in the United States. The scholarship deadline is Thursday, March 19.
The head of the music department in each of the high schools in Bradford County can nominate up to two candidates to the CFTT Selection Committee. If a student is interested in applying for this scholarship they should contact the head of their school’s music department.
Candidates are asked to participate in an audition which has been scheduled as part of an annual youth concert. Auditions will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 29 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 605 Ann St., Towanda.
The Towanda Musical Society Scholarship is one of many scholarships available through the CFTT. Information on the other scholarships can be found by visiting the website at www.twintierscf.org.
Suzanne Lee, president of the TMSS, stated, “We are delighted to be able to provide scholarship opportunities to students in our community. Donors working with the Community Foundation are pleased to able to help defray some of the costs through the generous gifts to scholarship funds.”
CFTT serves Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York.
