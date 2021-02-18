Local school districts are facing the decision of whether or not it’s safe to have the usual senior class trips for the 2021 graduating class amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Center for Disease Control advises against school field trips and outings for the time being and recommends virtual activities, celebrations and events instead.
Virtual group events, gatherings, and meetings are also recommended in place of regular events whenever possible. The CDC has promoted six-feet social distancing guidelines between people if in-person events are held.
Devin Brown, school board president at Northeast Bradford School District said that some Pennsylvania school districts are planning on canceling this year’s senior trips as they pose too much of a risk of infection for school communities, others are planning on having smaller trips than usual, and some will be traveling out of state and following quarantine guidelines once students and faculty return.
While the NEB senior trip was canceled last year due to the virus, the Towanda and Athens Area high schools were able to have the 2020 senior trips since students returned home prior to the onset of COVID-19 restrictions.
Superintendents Dennis Peachey and Craig Stage said that as for this year’s trip, staff at either high school have not made an affirmative decision at this time.
Stage related that the senior advisor and other staff members are having an ongoing discussion on the matter and planning amid the pandemic has been tough.
NEB has already allowed the 2021 senior class trip to Disney towards the end of March and they plan on getting tested for COVID-19 and quarantining at home until their tests come back negative, according to Superintendent Bill Clark.
He said that only about half of the graduating class will be going on the trip and that many students have decided not to risk getting infected by COVID-19 or spreading the virus by traveling out of state.
“We decided to let our kids go. It’s been tough enough. If there’s a way to do it for the kid’s sake then we have to find a way,” Clark said.
