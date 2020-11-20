As of Thursday, the Northeast Bradford, Towanda, Athens and Wyalusing school districts had officially announced their return to full remote learning beginning next week following concerns about how COVID-19 will spread from Thanksgiving gatherings.
The districts will fully transition all schools to remote learning starting Monday through Dec. 6.
Students will take their materials home on Friday and will return to full in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7.
“Currently in the district, 40 staff members are quarantining for assorted reasons, along with many students,” Towanda Area School District Superintendent Dennis Peachey said. “It is our goal to get our staff and students in the district as healthy as possible, especially around the Thanksgiving holiday.”
According to Superintendent Bill Clark, NEB has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the school community including one positive case in the elementary school and one in the high school.
“Although we do not have a large amount of confirmed positive cases, we have identified a larger group of staff and students as close contacts and they have been notified of the need to quarantine,” Clark said.
At this time, the two-week remote learning period is an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 in anticipation of families and large groups traveling and/or gathering together for Thanksgiving. The precaution seemed necessary to these districts due to the ongoing increase in positive cases in Bradford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.