Local school districts reach agreement with Commonwealth University

An aerial view of Mansfield University campus and its surrounding community. Mansfield was officially merged with Bloomsburg and Lock Haven in July to form Commonwealth University.

 Photo provided by Commonwealth University

When the Biden administration announced its plan around forgiving some federal student loan debt, it thrust the conversation around the rising costs of college education back into the national spotlight.

While it is estimated that as many as twenty million people will be affected by the proposed forgiveness, it failed to fully address that underlying issue.

