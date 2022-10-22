Local school districts reach agreement with Commonwealth University

When the Biden administration announced its plan around forgiving some federal student loan debt, it thrust the conversation around the rising costs of college education back into the national spotlight.
While it is estimated that as many as twenty million people will be affected by the proposed forgiveness, it failed to fully address that underlying issue.
Now, local institutions are attempting to do their part to make post-secondary education more available to those less economically mobile. This has manifested in the past calendar year as cost-cutting and mergers among the fourteen universities in Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) to streamline services. In north central Pennsylvania, this effort led to nearby Mansfield University merging its administration with those of Bloomsburg University and Lock Haven University to create Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.
This new entity functions in a manner similar to Penn State’s branch campus system; each campus maintained its mascots and identity, but are now administered as part of the greater whole.
These campuses also play an outside role in providing education services to graduates from the seven Bradford County schools. According to Commonwealth University media relations officials, there are currently 448 students from Bradford County attending Commonwealth, with 324 attending Mansfield alone.
That makes the recent news out of the university even more impactful, that they’ve reached agreements with numerous school districts to make attendance at their campuses more affordable. Graduating seniors from any school district in Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga counties, as well as Northern Potter, Coudersport, and Galeton school districts, and apply to CommonwealthU before this upcoming Dec. 15 will be guaranteed admission in the upcoming academic year. Such applicants will also be guaranteed on-campus housing at the campuses, and will be eligible for merit-based scholarships.
The merit-based scholarships will be available in four tiers based on a student’s accumulated GPA in high school and college.
- Tier 1: GPA 3.8 — 4.0 recipients will receive $7,000 annually
- Tier 2: GPA 3.5 — 3.79 recipients will receive $6,000 annually
- Tier 3: GPA 3.0 — 3.49 recipients will receive $4,000 annually
- Tier 4: GPA 2.5 — 2.99 recipients will receive $2,000 annually.
These scholarships will be renewable up to four academic years or eight consecutive fall and spring academic semesters.
When asked on what he thought the impact of such an agreement would have on his students, Canton Jr./Sr. High School Principal Donald Jacopetti replied it could mean the difference between attending college and not for some students.
“For those ten to twelve students each year who are trying to decide if attending college is financially viable, this plan is huge,” Jacopetti said.
Jacopetti had accompanied Canton Superintendent of Schools Dr. Amy Martell to Mansfield’s campus to sign the agreement with Commonwealth earlier in the week.
“Probably close to thirty percent of our graduates who decide to attend college, attend Mansfield. And that guarantee of housing on campus is incredibly important as well.”
Jacopetti noted that the graduating class of 2023 missed more than 100 days in school due to health and safety measures during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and being on a campus again would help them engage socially with peers.
Further scholarships are also listed on CommonwealthU’s websites to help students afford the experience, which spokespersons said came from their operating expenses and a one-time funding grant from PASSHE as part of the state’s new budget, which infused large amounts of cash into the state education system.
The move is hoped to be mutually beneficial to CommonwealthU, which had a combined 11,324 students enrolled across its campuses last fall, and the people of Bradford County, which has a median household income of $52,375 and just 18% of residents with at least a bachelor’s degree, according to census information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.