Local scout seeks Eagle rank, plans veterans memorial garden

TROY — Roaring Branch scout Alexander Brown, from Troop #4049 of Troy, is seeking the rank of Eagle Scout — the highest rank obtainable in the BSA scouting program — and he’s chosen to build a veterans memorial garden as his Eagle project.
The BSA requires that all Eagle Scout applicants plan, organize, and execute a project that benefits the community and utilizes the skills and traits learned through scouting.
According to Barb Brown, scoutmaster of Troop #4049, Alex has always wanted to do something with conservation when it came time for his Eagle project. But after pondering many different ideas, nothing came to mind that he was both passionate about and seemed worthy of the Eagle Scout rank.
One day, however, while driving on the new Veterans Drive in Troy, he realized it would be nice to replace the trees that were removed for the new road. Furthermore, it would be a good location for a veterans memorial.
The landscape became a canvas of ideas, including the idea for trees to be a living memorial honoring those who have served.
Alex contacted the Sons of the American Legion, who had managed the road project, and they enthusiastically approved his plans.
There will be one oak at the center of the approximately 10,000 square-foot arboretum, to be a reminder that US servicemen and -women will continue to be strong and steadfast through all seasons, no matter what the country may endure.
There will be memorial plaques placed around that tree, from all branches of service. On each side of the oak will be a line of six flowering cherry trees to represent friendship and renewal, and a line of six hydrangea trees to represent unity and togetherness.
In front of all the trees, adorning the edges of Veterans Drive, there will be six four-foot-tall soldier statues standing at attention, which will be lit at night and will bear flags for appropriate occasions.
Other bushes will align the road and across from the arboretum will be around 7,000 square feet of wildflowers planted covering the hillside to welcome visitors to the vets’ club.
A project of this size has costs, and Alex is seeking sponsorship donations to help cover the expenses. There are different levels of sponsorship available:
- $100 for a memorial plaque
- $250 for a hydrangea
- $500 for a cherry tree
- $750 for a soldier statue
All sponsorships above $100 will also include a plaque. A donation of any amount will also be gratefully accepted.
Alex’s current deadline for sponsorships is Sept. 30. To obtain a sponsorship form, donate, or ask questions, contact Alex via email at abrz@hotmail.com or write to Scouting Troop 4049, Attn: Alex Brown, 336 Hager Road, Roaring Branch, PA 17765.
