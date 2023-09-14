Local scout seeks Eagle rank, plans veterans memorial garden

Pictured is the area that Brown plans to cultivate into an arboretum.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Brown

TROY — Roaring Branch scout Alexander Brown, from Troop #4049 of Troy, is seeking the rank of Eagle Scout — the highest rank obtainable in the BSA scouting program — and he’s chosen to build a veterans memorial garden as his Eagle project.

The BSA requires that all Eagle Scout applicants plan, organize, and execute a project that benefits the community and utilizes the skills and traits learned through scouting.