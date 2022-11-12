Local Special Olympic athletes earn honors

Members of the Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics team hold up letters that read “Inclusion.” From left: Robert Cummings, Jeff Bailey, Sirena Covey, Danny Golder, Anne Roof, Damian Smith, Izaak Hobday, Christina Cybulak, Randy Fortune, Elizabeth Porter, Calvin Briggs.

 Photo Provided

Special Olympics Pennsylvania hosted their annual FallFest at Villanova University November 4-6. The local team representing Bradford and Sullivan Counties competed Long Distance Running/Walking (LDR/W) events. Special Olympics divides athletes into divisions based upon previous performance and age.

Friday afternoon featured the 1500 meter (metric mile) run and walk. In Division 1 of the run, Izaak Hobday displayed a dominating performance winning first place overall and a gold medal. In Division 4, Damian Smith earned the silver medal. Calvin Briggs won the silver in Division 5. Division 7 feature two area runners, Christina Cybulak achieving gold and Elizabeth Porter silver. Jeff Bailey won the bronze for Division 8. Anne Roof took top honors in Division 9. In the 1500 meter walk Division 4, Robert Cummings took gold and Randy Fortune took silver. Sirena Covey walked to the bronze medal for Division 5. Danny Golder won the gold in Division 10 of the walk.