Local Special Olympics group takes part in Virtual Winter Games

Bradford and Sullivan Counties Special Olympics took part in the two-week-long Virtual Winter Games celebration through Special Olympics Pennsylvania from Feb. 27 through March 13.
The celebration began with the Polar Pop. This is a fundraising endeavor for Special Olympics PA. Some schools that participate in the Unified Bocce Program participated in this, as well as an athlete from the Athlete Leadership Team, members of the Management Team and a few friends and supporters. For this, participants recorded themselves popping cold water balloons over their heads to be viewed during the celebration.
The winter season was conducted virtually, and athletes participated in a heptathlon. They chose seven exercises for which they recorded their progress and submitted these scores for competition.
Bradford/Sullivan brought home several awards and medals. In the women’s division 17, Christina Cybulak earned fifth place. In division 18, Barbara Campbell earned fifth place. In division 24, Annie Roof earned the bronze medal. In division 29, Jennifer DeFelice earned fifth place. In the women’s unified competition division 4, Cynthia and Elizabeth Porter earned the bronze. In the men’s division 4, Randy Fortune earned fourth place. In division 6, Jeff Bailey earned the bronze medal, in division 7, Izaak Hobday earned the bronze medal, and in division 12, Marcus Johnson earned the gold medal.
Bradford and Sullivan Counties Special Olympics would like to thank the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers for supporting them in their winter season endeavors.
