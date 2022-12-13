TROY — On Friday, Dec. 9, Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics held their local bowling competition at Terrace Lanes in Troy. Twenty-nine bowlers competed in a three-game series in 10 divisions that are based upon comparable levels in order to provide appropriate competition groups.
In Division 1, Robert Mapes took first with a 420 series. Parker Moulton took second with a 412 series, and Robert Cummings took third with a 285 series. Damian Smith took first in Division 2 with a 375 series, while Jeff Bailey took second with a 367 series, and Izaak Hobday landed third with a 337.
Division three found Kevin Clark in first with a 347, Marcus Johnson in second with a 337, and Danny Golder in third with a 281. In Division 4, Regan Cole secured first place with a 355 series. Misty Fassett took second with a 347, and in third was Annie Roof with 314. Sirena Covey found herself in first place in Division 5 with a 297 series, while Roger Benson held onto second place with a 274. Nate Weis took third with a 145 series. A 278 series locked Chrissi Morris in first place for Division 6. Gail Rigby took second with a 158, and Jen Smith rounded things out in third with a 134. There was a surprise for the two bowlers in a tough competition in Division 7. Jerrell Lyon and Bryan Lepkowski tied for first by earning a 203 series each.
In Division 8 Robin Clonch grabbed first place with a 216 series. Mary Hughes was close behind in second with a 212, and Margaret Harkinson secured third place with a 154. Edward Wolfe locked up Division 9’s first place with a 260 series. Sue Beemer held onto second with a 251, and Amanda Kolb took third with a 160 series. Finally, Division 10 left Lauren Clarke in first place with a 172 series while Dawn Spencer took second with a 110, and Melissa Schwager held third with a 101.
Many of these bowlers will move onto the sectional event in February in Bellefonte where they will compete against three other delegations.
