TROY — On Friday, Dec. 9, Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics held their local bowling competition at Terrace Lanes in Troy. Twenty-nine bowlers competed in a three-game series in 10 divisions that are based upon comparable levels in order to provide appropriate competition groups.

In Division 1, Robert Mapes took first with a 420 series. Parker Moulton took second with a 412 series, and Robert Cummings took third with a 285 series. Damian Smith took first in Division 2 with a 375 series, while Jeff Bailey took second with a 367 series, and Izaak Hobday landed third with a 337.