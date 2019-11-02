Local students answer what "land of the free, home of the brave" means to them

TOWANDA — The Star Spangled Banner’s iconic line, “O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave,” had its meaning brought into the forefront for the eighth annual Bradford County Republican Committee essay contest.
Around 250 students from around the county submitted essays to the committee and six students were selected for first and second place prices from different grade levels. The winning students were asked to read their essays outside the Bradford County Courthouse and they received awards from Republican Commissioners Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko on Friday.
For Northeast Bradford’s Leah Fries, the first place winner for fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, the statement means the freedom to stand up for our choices and to honor our soldiers.
“We have the freedom to wear what we want. We have the freedom to go places, but most importantly we have the freedom to stand up for what we believe in” she stated in her essay. “And home of the brave? Well that means to honor all brave men and women that fight in brutal wars.”
For the second place winner for fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, H. A. Snyder’s Jayden Smith, the statement brings thoughts of his family and others who have fought for our liberties.
“When I hear land of the free, home of the brave, I think of my great grandpa and my uncle Tom,” he stated. “I think of all the great presidents and people that have been brave enough to fight for our country. I think of the great people that brought us freedom, justice and liberty for all.”
Olivia Williams, the first place winner for 10th, 11th and 12th grades from Canton, finds the lyric brings union to those from all walks of life.
“We stand tall and listen to these words that we all know by heart,” stated Williams. “We are silent, listening and thinking of our country and what it means to be an American. For this brief moment, we are all united as one. We all live together in peace, love and compassion. We share a loyalty, not only to our country, but to our fellow human beings. For this brief moment, we are all unified.”
Canton’s William Gowin, second place winner for 10th, 11th and 12th grades, it is a tried and true statement of our country’s strength in the face of adversity.
“It is the audacity of that hope that lights the path of democracy and gives us that enduring drive to seek the voice of truth,” said Gowin. “So to us, as one united nation, our question is what does the land of the free and home of the brave mean to us? And our answer is complex, but very simple. For it symbolizes our nation and its people, while at the same time it gives us pride known only by those who understand its truth. For us as Americans our story is still unknown, our destiny is still vague, but our freedom is emboldened by this saying. For it is us, together, that we move this nation forward. For a house divided cannot stand.”
To the seventh, eighth, and ninth grades first place winner Jillany Hartford from Canton, the lyric is a symbol to life as we know it.
“So when asked about what land of the free and home of the brave means to me, it is everything,” states Hartford in their essay. “If I didn’t live in the land of the free and home of the brave, I wouldn’t be who I am and living the life I live. That is why it means everything to me.”
To the seventh, eighth, and ninth grades second place winner Madisyn Landis from Canton, the lyric is a testament to those who work and fight for the country both locally and in foreign places.
“In my opinion, I am very proud to have soldiers fight for all these people when some are too scared to fight for our freedom,” stated Landis in their essay. “When I think of brave I think of 911 and the fire fighters, police, and soldiers who helped some of the people in the Twin Towers get out. I also am thankful that we can live wherever we want because we are free.”
The essay reading was wrapped up with awards being given to the present essay readers and a thank you from Republican Commissioners Miller and McLinko.
“We are truly the land of the free because of the brave, it is not a clique,” stated Miller. “Because of those people who stand up and represent us and fight for us each and every day is why we are all able to gather here. The embodiment of what they had in their essays is just really, really neat to hear. To hear what they write and is coming out of their hearts.”
