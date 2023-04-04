CANTON — Hundreds of teachers, parents, students, and volunteers swarmed throughout Canton Jr. Sr. High School Saturday. There was pizza in the Jeffrey J. Wynne Memorial Library. Tables and chairs lined Nelle Black Auditorium lobby. Canton was hosting this year’s Battle of the Books competition.
This was the first time Canton has hosted the regional Battle of the Books, with schools as far as Hughesville coming to the competition that started at 8:45 a.m that morning.
Student teams were tasked with answering questions about books they’d read. The list of books contained over 40 titles, and students had been reading selections from it since December.
“The list goes in cycles, and we add a few new titles if we think one genre is missing some” explained Ashley Pekelnicky.
Pekelnicky is a librarian at Canton, and was the chief organizer of this year’s event. It was on her to make sure this year’s event went off without a hitch.
“We had 24 volunteers and we were so grateful for them, many of them elementary teachers,” she recalled.
The many volunteers and warm weather kept things running smoothly as Pekelnicky moved from room to room in the organized chaos of the day.
Student teams in three age groups — elementary school, middle school, and high school — competed Saturday, many having brought family members on buses from home to cheer them on. Ten elementary school teams competed this year, with four each from middle and high school grades.
When the dust settled and the announcement came that the scores were tabulated, they all made their way to the auditorium for the award ceremony.
Canton Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell thanked those gathered for coming, and cited evidence from scientific research that shows reading engages significant portions of childrens’ brains. She noted that Battle of the Books has been a tradition since 1990.
The students waited anxiously as Pekelnicky took the podium to announce results. The top three finishers in each age group went home with ribbons, a large trophy for their school, and their choice of book to add to their school library.
The top three finishers in each group were as follows:
Elementary School:
1st Place — BOB Squad (Canton Elementary)
2nd Place — Book Nerds (RB Walter Elementary)
3rd Place — Griffin Readers (Sullivan County Elementary)
Middle School:
1st Place — Baby Got Books (Hughesville Jr.-Sr. High School)
2nd Place — Word of the Rings (Tunkhannock High School)
3rd Place — The Introverts (Towanda Jr.-Sr. High School)
High School:
1st Place — Sullivan County Grim Readers (Sullivan County High School)
2nd Place — Pancakes (Towanda Jr.-Sr. High School)
3rd Place — BlobFischers (Wyalusing Jr.-Sr. High School
Among the books on the list for students to study, the list included fiction classics such as “The Great Gatsby” and “The Tale of Despereaux,” as well as newer books like “Holes” by Louis Sachar and “Front Desk” by Kelly Yang. Non-fiction books included Steve Sheinkin’s recounting of Native American olympian Jim Thorpe titled “Undefeated: Jim Thorpe and the Carlisle Indian School Football Team.”
Students left on their buses not long after awards were presented, and Pekelnicky and her compatriots at the other participating schools began work on next year’s program.
