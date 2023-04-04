CANTON — Hundreds of teachers, parents, students, and volunteers swarmed throughout Canton Jr. Sr. High School Saturday. There was pizza in the Jeffrey J. Wynne Memorial Library. Tables and chairs lined Nelle Black Auditorium lobby. Canton was hosting this year’s Battle of the Books competition.

This was the first time Canton has hosted the regional Battle of the Books, with schools as far as Hughesville coming to the competition that started at 8:45 a.m that morning.

