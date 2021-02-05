Local superintendents say academic performance is challenged by remote learning

The superintendents of the Athens and Towanda area school districts have noticed a concerning decline in grades from a number of factors including learning loss from at-home instruction.
“We attribute this not to our teachers, but simply that education has not looked the same since March of 2020 and it’s really going to a reap a negative benefit to our students in the long run,” said Athens Superintendent Craig Stage during last month’s school board meeting.
He reported trends in attendance and failing grades attributed to a recent lapse in livestream check-ins and rumors among students that this school year will be a “pass-no-matter-what” deal given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and all that comes with it.
“Grades count, failing grades will matter, and you may potentially be retained or fail the course and have to repeat that course. I want that to be very well known about some misconceptions that are out there in the public,” he said.
Stage noted that the administrative office needs to develop a long-term plan to absolve the learning losses caused by the new alternative learning environments and lack of socialization that comes with in-person instruction.
Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey agreed that the burden does not fall on staff or students and that it’s an ongoing challenge that school districts will work on overcoming until the COVID-19 pandemic is over and students and faculty can safely return to school full-time.
Peachey said that he hasn’t observed a similar decline in attendance, but concerns about lower and failing grades have popped up with both remote and in-person students.
“There’s a lot that students have to think about. They have to wear their masks every day and they don’t necessarily get to socialize with each other as much and that is something that we feel is very important for our kids to be able to do – to socialize, collaborate, and engage with one another,” Peachey explained.
He noted that students aren’t experiencing hands-on assignments like labs in the same way anymore and that they have to figure out things like scientific procedures on their own on their screens or from 6 feet apart and that both of these options issue challenges.
“I think there’s a number of factors that have led to this potential academic issue. School is just not the same. It’s just different at this point and I can’t wait to be able to get things back to where they were prior to the pandemic,” he added.
To combat the drop in academic performance, Peachey said that the Towanda schools have implemented after-school tutoring to help students with assignment completion.
The superintendents said that above all else, the highest priority is to give students the best education possible as safely as possible.
“The 14-day rolling average per period is still in play and if too many COVID-19 cases hit us, we will be forced to close,” Stage said. “That’s why my final plea is if you are sick, if your child is sick, do not send them to school. If you are waiting on a COVID-19 test do not send your child to school. If you are COVID-19 positive or if your child is COVID-19 positive, do not send them to school. That impact, I know is a burden on the family, but the greater impact is that it could impact an entire building.”
