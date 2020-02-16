ORWELL TOWNSHIP- Local veteran John Karpauitz was awarded the Ambassador of Peace award from the Republic of Korea for his service in the Korean War in late January. Karpauitz, a lifetime resident of the Northeast Bradford area, has owned and operated Karpauitz Saws, a chainsaw repair shop in Potterville since the 1970’s.
The award recipient served in Korea for 18 months in 1953 and 1954 after high school in the Marines. Karpauitz told the Review that his job in the war was a “rigger,” or someone who would prod and check for mines before other soldiers could cross an area.
“I never looked for any praise or anything like that, I volunteered for it,” he remarked. “That’s why I never looked for any praise or anything like that, we volunteered. I don’t figure the people, they appreciate us, but they don’t owe me anything for it.”
Although he wasn’t asking for the praise from U.S. rep Fred Keller (PA-12) and the Republic of Korea, Karpauitz will take it.
“It feels good to be recognized, absolutely,” he added.
A letter accompanying the award from Keller read, “I am truly honored to serve you, and i am eternally grateful for your service to our Commonwealth, the united States of America, and the world. Our country is blessed to have counted you among those carrying the flag as the vanguard of liberty.”
