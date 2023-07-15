SAYRE — When Kerry Spaulding received the phone call that said he was chosen to fly on Old Glory Honor Flight’s Yellow Ribbon Flight, he was in disbelief. Spaulding, raised in Towanda but currently residing in Sayre, is a Vietnam era veteran who is highly involved in aviation and veteran support organizations.
Old Glory Honor Flight was founded in 2009 with the mission of “Honoring Our Local Veterans One Mission at a Time,” inviting veterans who served prior to May 7, 1975 to join flight missions completely free of charge. The Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight invites 100 Vietnam veterans to a full day in Washington, DC visiting memorials, and at the end of the airshow they have a welcome home event with family and friends.
Spaulding had been involved with the Experimental Aircraft Association for several years, volunteering to help out with air shows. He received an email from the Warbirds of America, a subsection of the EAA, asking for volunteers for the Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight.
He gladly signed up, imagining he was volunteering to help with the flight, not to be a guest on the flight. He provided his information and told them that he was a Vietnam era veteran. To his shock, he received a phone call from Old Glory’s executive director Diane MacDonald inviting him to be a guest on the honorary Yellow Ribbon Flight.
“Once it dawned on me, I was truly humbled,” Spaulding said. “I get choked up just thinking about it because some of these veterans really had taken a hard hit. Anything we can do for them, I’m all for it.”
Spaulding said that he is looking forward to meeting the people who will join him on the flight and that he is honored to join them.
“There are going to be such an eclectic blend of people,” Spaulding said. “There are two people who won a medal of honor.”
Spaulding received a draft notice when he was working at a radio station in Towanda in 1971, at just 19 years old. An Army recruiter contacted him, telling him that he could have more freedom with where he was sent and what jobs he had to do if he enlisted.
“I said ‘Well, if you get me a job like I got at this radio station, I’ll enlist tomorrow,’” Spaulding said, describing his phone calls with the recruiter. “He [the recruiter] called back about three weeks later and said ‘You’re going to be at military broadcast journalism school in Fort Harris, Indiana by October first.’”
Spaulding went on to serve a total of 24 years, spending his first few years in military broadcast journalism. He then moved on to work in military police and the Army’s Criminal Investigations Division. He spent 12 years in the active reserves and worked in the mechanized infantry and combat engineering units.
“It was a terribly unpopular war; we couldn’t wear our uniforms in the airports,” Spaulding said, reflecting on his time serving. “It sucked to be in the military during that period of time, and it didn’t get a whole lot better when you got back. The point of these flights is to give the veterans who didn’t get a whole lot of recognition some delayed recognition.”
Spending most of the Vietnam war doing broadcast work in Okinowa, Spaulding described what it was like being geographically distanced from the war but emotionally and professionally close.
“It seemed like a simple job, but the content was just gut-wrenching,” Spaulding said.
Although much of his work was spent in out-of-country support roles, Spaulding is grateful to be receiving recognition for his service.
“Being a veteran is something that you don’t forget, ever,” Spaulding said.
