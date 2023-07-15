Spaulding photo

Kerry Spaulding and his grand-niece Emma Renninger, about to go on a discovery flight.

 Photo provided by Roland Vegiard

SAYRE — When Kerry Spaulding received the phone call that said he was chosen to fly on Old Glory Honor Flight’s Yellow Ribbon Flight, he was in disbelief. Spaulding, raised in Towanda but currently residing in Sayre, is a Vietnam era veteran who is highly involved in aviation and veteran support organizations.

Old Glory Honor Flight was founded in 2009 with the mission of “Honoring Our Local Veterans One Mission at a Time,” inviting veterans who served prior to May 7, 1975 to join flight missions completely free of charge. The Yellow Ribbon Honor Flight invites 100 Vietnam veterans to a full day in Washington, DC visiting memorials, and at the end of the airshow they have a welcome home event with family and friends.