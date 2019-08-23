TOWANDA — Service never dies.
They served in the past. They serve now. And those they’ve helped will go on — to serve others.
The local chapter of the 40&8 veterans’ group held its annual nurses’ scholarship banquet Wednesday evening at the Towanda American Legion. There, it presented a total of $6,000 worth of scholarships to eight college students preparing for careers in nursing.
The students “have demonstrated their ability to handle a very difficult curriculum,” chapter member Pat Zeidner stated during the program. “And we certainly are very proud of them!”
This is the 24th annual scholarship presentation hosted by Voiture 549 of the 40&8. (“Voiture” is a French word. It is the equivalent of a chapter.) The chapter has no home post and holds the banquets in the Legion hall. Supporting nursing students is one of the main projects of Voiture 549, and the 40&8 as a whole.
Much of the funding for this year’s awards came from the voiture’s can and bottle drives, fund drives, and donations from the Troy and Black Walnut American Legions.
This year’s recipients are: Rebecca Brown of Troy, attending Robert Morris University; Paige Wampole, Sayre, Misericordia University; Taylor Lane, Sayre, Misericordia University; Katrina Raupers (Brown), Milan, Mansfield University; Miranda Lee, Tunkhannock, Misericordia; Tyler Basse, Towanda, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Larisa Terry, Towanda, Mansfield University; and Nicole Benditt, Monroeton, Mansfield University.
All are seniors except for Terry, who is a junior, and Benditt, a sophomore.
Each student received $750.
Zeidner, director of the chapter’s nurses’ scholarship program, is a registered nurse and retired Army captain in the Army Nurse Corps. She served in the Persian Gulf and is the only female member of Voiture 549. During the program, she explained what the 40&8 is and does.
“You know, it all began for me with the oath of enlistment,” she said. That’s when recruits swear to defend the Constitution and serve their country. “And I have to tell you, it’s by God’s grace that I’m here today!” she declared.
Recruits train, learn to follow their leader, defend an ideal and work together for a common goal. They develop camaraderie and a bond.
Because of this bond, veterans of World War I felt a void after separating and returning home. “They all missed that honorable mission of service and that purpose to serve America,” Zeidner said. So, they formed a group. They remembered the railroad cars they’d ridden to the front in France, marked “40” and “8,” meaning they could hold 40 men or eight horses, and they lightheartedly named their new organization “La Societe des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux,” or “The Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses.” Or, for short, “40&8.”
Their mission, still, is to defend the Constitution. And to serve.
To receive a scholarship from Voiture 549, a nursing student must have completed at least one year of college; have a GPA of at least 2.5; live in Bradford, Wyoming or Sullivan County; and meet other requirements.
Assisting Zeidner on the committee are Chef De Gare (the same as commander) Reggie Douglas and Murray O’Donnell.
Members of Black Walnut Legion Post 510 Duane Adams and Gary Baldwin presented the 40&8 a check for $1,306, raised at a chicken barbecue. Troy American Legion Post 49 Riders also contributed, giving $450 from their third annual motorcycle ride for the project. Bob Calkins and Carl Danko presented that check.
Adams is also a member of Voiture 549. “I wouldn’t even be a member of it if I didn’t believe in it!” he stated later. “It’s a good organization.”
