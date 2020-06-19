TOWANDA — Tim Fairchild, a lifetime Bradford County resident, says he has “a new lease on life” following a kidney transplant surgery last week from a special family friend.
Fairchild was diagnosed with kidney issues, starting with cysts, 16 years ago and maintained a relatively healthy lifestyle for most of the time of his diagnosis. It wasn’t until recently, about a year and half ago, that his kidney function started to deteriorate to stage five and his doctor recommended a transplant to save his life.
“I never thought it was going to happen,” Fairchild told The Review.
The 72-year-old DuPont retiree was forced to have a port placed in his chest for dialysis, a 12-hour a week treatment, that Fairchild loathed.
“My heart goes out to anyone who has to do (dialysis),” he said. “I was totally immobilized.”
At about the same time, Tim’s daughter, Erin Fairchild Middendorf, was talking to a group of her best friends about the struggles he was going through. Tim had matched with two people in his family for possible transplants, but due to unforeseen circumstances the donations fell through and he was still without a donor. His doctors told him that total kidney failure could happen any day.
A member of the tribe of best friends, Shannon Clark, a local Century 21 Real Estate Agent and charity organizer, had been curious about possibly testing to see if she was a match with Tim and made plans to do so in March.
“She’s always asking what she can do for us,” Erin told The Review.
Clark said she received a FedEx package with blood vials, got them filled at a clinic, and quickly found out she was a match. While the two were a match, it was not a foregone conclusion that Clark could donate her kidney. First she had to go to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and perform a litany of tests to confirm that she could safely donate her kidney. Clark did so without ever telling Tim, but kept Erin in the loop. She said she didn’t want to give false hope after the family had been let down so many times before.
But in every test Shannon was a perfect match for Tim. She scheduled the surgery on the same day she found out she could do it.
Tim happened to see Shannon while doing blood work in Tunkhannock on the same day. He had an inkling that she was the one who matched and had scheduled the surgery and told her, “Shannon, I’d like to give you a hug, but I don’t think it’s appropriate,” due to the social distancing restrictions.
When Shannon officially told Tim and his wife that he was going to be receiving her kidney they were a on a conference call with Erin.
“They were so thankful,” Clark told The Review. “It was a sobbing moment, it was all good things.”
Both surgeries went “perfectly” according to the surgeons on Thursday. Tim’s was more complicated, took more time, and required a short quarantine period. Shannon said that because she is mother and her abdomen had already been stretched through pregnancy combined with the shorter surgery time she was able to recover to almost completely normal within a few days.
“I was cautious of it falling through,” Fairchild said of his thoughts before the surgery happened. “Shannon, when she passed all of the tests, I would not take it to the bank yet. It was too good to believe, my wife said the same thing. I had to pinch myself after recovery.”
After surgery Tim said he kept on looking out his room’s window and not believing that he had a new kidney.
“I believe that her kindness was a gift from god,” he remarked.
In the hours following the surgery Shannon visited Tim in his room just down the hall. When Shannon held Tim’s hand, he felt something that he had not even noticed had left before- the feelings in his fingertips.
His doctors had explained to him that there would be a multitude of recoveries that he might not have been aware that he was struggling with. Things like the feeling in the tips of fingers, the slowing of his thought process, loss of energy he was experiencing a reversal of almost immediately after surgery.
“I could feel her life,” he said of Shannon’s fingers rubbing his.
“It’s indescribable,” Erin said of her friend’s donation. “She’s been a blessing, an answer to our prayers. I’m thrilled to see my dad feeling better, I’m hopeful for what his future holds... The level of appreciation I have is difficult to verbalize.”
Since the surgery, Tim said he has felt like a cloud had been lifted from his mind. He is thinking more clearly and wants to be outside kayaking, hiking, reading and more.
“I went way back in my mind at the hospital, things were coming back that I had forgot about,” Tim recollected.
Shannon said that the entire ordeal, from tests to scans, blood work, and surgery, were actually not that bad. She had been tested before for others in the area, like Kelly McNally who is still searching for a one in a million kidney match, and Edward Perez, but didn’t realize how easy the procedure is and how little impact it will have on her life. She does not have to stick to any specific diet, have regular check ups or anything like that, it is simply the loss of spare organ.
What Shannon wants people to take away from her donation story is not that she has done a selfless thing, it’s that you can get tested and do it for someone else too.
Someone is waiting for you.
Kelly McNally is listed at Lehigh Valley (610-402-8506) and Johns Hopkins (410-502-6152) for a kidney transplant and can match with either O- or O+ blood types. Edward Perez is listed at the Danville Geisinger office (877-821-8613) and can match with O- blood types.
