Local woman recognized as a ‘Miracle Maker’

Anne Leone seated with her dog Daisy.

 Photo Provided

Towanda resident Anne Leone was recently recognized as a Miracle Maker by her employer, Allied Services. The non-profit health system employs more than 3,000 people and its monthly Miracle Maker award recognizes and celebrates the successes, achievements, and special gifts of its staff.

80-year-old Anne Leone works as a caregiver providing non-medical support that enables elderly and house-bound individuals to remain safely in their own homes. She received the Miracle Maker award for her dedication and her actions that saved the life of one of the individuals she serves.