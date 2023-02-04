Local woman recognized as a ‘Miracle Maker’

Towanda resident Anne Leone was recently recognized as a Miracle Maker by her employer, Allied Services. The non-profit health system employs more than 3,000 people and its monthly Miracle Maker award recognizes and celebrates the successes, achievements, and special gifts of its staff.
80-year-old Anne Leone works as a caregiver providing non-medical support that enables elderly and house-bound individuals to remain safely in their own homes. She received the Miracle Maker award for her dedication and her actions that saved the life of one of the individuals she serves.
“We have caregivers working in more than 23 counties in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania,” says Tracy Hunt, Assistant Vice President of Allied Services In-Home Services. “Although Anne rarely comes to our headquarters, I know the quality of her work and her compassionate nature. I routinely receive calls from Anne’s clients and their families, complimenting her and sharing their gratitude for the way she cares.”
As a caregiver, Anne travels in and around her town to various clients’ homes to provide non-medical care. From light housekeeping and laundry to helping with meals and bathing, she helps ensure that her clients can continue be safe and happy at home. Anne never expected to be doing this kind of work or to still love doing it at her age, nor did she expect to save someone’s life.
“Anne is remarkable! At 80 years old, she’s still caring for others, and she does it with such ease and compassion” says Tracy Hunt of Allied Services. “Not only that, but Anne is a life-saver.”
In September 2022, Anne took on a new client at the request of Allied Services In-Home. She had only been working with the client for a few weeks when she became worried about her safety. The client had missed her scheduled Thursday appointment, which wasn’t that unusual in itself. Anne tried reaching her client throughout the day, the weekend, and again on Monday, but there was never an answer to her calls.
When her scheduled Tuesday appointment came around, Anne called her client once again. Getting no answer, she went over to the client’s house.
“The door was locked and no one answered,” says Anne. “I can’t say exactly what it was, but something didn’t feel right so I walked around and saw this fire escape along the side of her building and I climbed up a few steps to where I could get by one of her windows.”
Through the window, Anne saw a lamp turned over and her client lying on the floor. She immediately called 9-1-1. Anne’s client had fallen and was too weak to get back up.
“Can you imagine? She was on the ground for 4 days! The ambulance men told me she wouldn’t have lasted much longer.”
Anne’s client was rushed off to the hospital and looking at the mess, Anne knew she couldn’t just leave it. She worked with the landlord to get the apartment cleaned and organized.
“I didn’t know how long she was going to be gone when they took her away, but I couldn’t leave that mess for her to come back to. I cleaned all the blankets and things and organized all her medicines. I got it all set up for whenever she came home.”
A few weeks went by when Anne got a call that she was back and so was Anne.
“I’m in it for as long as she needs me! I took her a Thanksgiving dinner and I’ll make sure she gets one at Christmas too.”
Every day, thousands of individuals including people with disabilities, chronic illnesses, veterans, and the elderly live safely at home with the help of paid caregivers like Anne. Caregivers make a meaningful impact in these people’s lives, allowing them to remain in their homes safely.
“You know, I’ve said this before, I never pictured myself doing this kind of work, but things have a funny way of working out. And I can tell you this: young or old, it doesn’t matter, as long as you have a good heart and compassion for people, you can do it too.”
