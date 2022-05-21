Local Wreaths Across America is growing, invites support

The honor and the pride are growing.
Local volunteers for the Wreaths Across America organization are doubling their annual project this year, and the public can help them.
Every December, Wreaths Across America places Christmas wreaths on the headstones of veterans in participating cemeteries across the nation. Its goal, it explains, is to “remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.”
Organizers explain: “In 2021, more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,137 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.” Arlington National Cemetery is among the locations where wreaths are placed.
Locally, the Bradford County Wreaths Across America has been taking wreaths to local cemeteries the last few years, with its efforts mainly concentrated in the Northeast Bradford area. This past December volunteers took wreaths to five cemeteries: Rome, North Orwell, Towner Hill, South Litchfield (Bumpville) and Orwell Valley.
This coming December, though, the project will nearly double. In addition to the five already participating, the Neath, Darling, LeRaysville and Stevens cemeteries will be included. Approximately 600 veterans are buried in the nine cemeteries.
Wreaths come from Worcester Wreath Co. of Harrington, Maine, and cost $15 apiece. Because of the project’s growth locally, BCWAA is beginning fund-raising efforts early this year to cover the cost of all the wreaths needed and invites the public to participate in those and other activities.
“This year’s theme for Wreaths Across America is ‘Find a way to serve’,” explains BCWAA Chairman Rebecca Harkness of LeRaysville. “We are kicking off the year by cleaning veteran headstones at the South Litchfield Cemetery on May 21 at 9 a.m. Our first fundraiser will be held on June 11, 10 a.m., at Jersey Maple Farms on South Hill Road, Wyalusing. Participants can saddle up their horses or hike several miles of trails. The cost is $40 a person.” The fee includes a T-shirt and lunch.
Also, organizers plan a spaghetti dinner Nov. 6, at the North Orwell Hall, at which donation jars for each cemetery will be available. The time will be announced later.
The wreath-laying will be Dec. 17, beginning with an opening ceremony in the Northeast Bradford Elementary School LGI. After the program, volunteers will travel to the cemeteries to place the wreaths.
For more information on the local Wreaths event, you may contact Harkness at (570) 485-2070 or see its Facebook page, Bradford County Wreaths Across America.
Wreaths Across America is free and open to the public. For more information on the overall organization, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.