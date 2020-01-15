TROY — The third annual Troy Sale Barn Fundraiser Dinner and Dance utilized Bradford County’s own harvests to raise money Saturday night with locally sourced dinner, drinks and entertainment.
Around 140 individuals gathered at the sale barn this weekend to celebrate the area’s farming heritage and generate more funding to finish renovations in the arena side of the structure.
Along with a dinner catered by students of the Northern Tier Career Center with products from local farms, attendees were also offered wine and beer made by area wineries and breweries and enjoyed an auction of items donated by Bradford County residents and businesses and the musical stylings of Double Take, a local band.
Troy Sale Barn Event Coordinator Nicole Carman told of the transformation the historic venue as seen in only six years as it has gone from still having cow drops in it during its first event to its current polished look, noting that it has been accomplished with mostly volunteers and donated funds.
“The fact of what a community has accomplished in six years…the idea of having something like this is Troy...I always envisioned Troy being a town like Wellsboro, Wellsboro’s such a beautiful town — they have culture and arts and that’s something that I want to infuse here,” she said.
Carman stated that she is “always humbled” by the amount of money that is raised at events like the dinner and dance and hopes to see the community grow and continue to be one where her children will someday be able to contribute and have sustaining jobs and hobbies.
“You don’t have to leave Troy to find a good time, you can find it right here,” she noted.
When finished, the sale barn’s arena area will welcome in even more opportunities for culture, arts and entertainment as it is expected to host open mic nights, traveling and community theater performances, poetry readings and more.
Carman commented that she is also pleased to be able to keep the facilities’ agricultural roots at heart and support local farmers while fundraising to better the sale barn, as many are the very people who have volunteered long hours to renovate the site.
“Agriculture has always been here and will always be here, we use food and fiber every day in every single situation, you can’t get through a day without food and fiber of some sort,” she said. “I’m a big believer that small farms built this town and this country and small farms should continue it on.”
Carman stated that the Troy Sale Barn’s arena area is expected to be finished by summer of 2022 and a “grand gala” opening is scheduled to be hosted on June 4, 2022.
