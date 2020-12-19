Locals asked to share stories of adventure with Endless Mountains Heritage Region

The Endless Mountains boast a host of exciting experiences; be it trails to horseback ride, hike or ski, museums to mosey through, vistas to adventure or traditional family fishing spots, Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties have no shortage of stories to be told.
Locals have been invited to share photos and accounts of their regional escapades with the Endless Mountains Heritage Region as they build a blog to display on the organization’s new website.
The EMHR’s new website, which debuted in June, is designed to “be more reflective of what you see, do and enjoy about Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties,” according to EMHR representative Rick Hiduk.
The EMHR blog will kick off “early next year,” but EMHR representatives explained that more stories and photos of local things-to-do are needed to create it.
Stories and high resolution photos showing activities that have taken place in the region can be emailed to cchamberlin@emheritage.org or sent via Facebook messenger to the Endless Mountains Heritage Region page.
EMHR representatives ask that all submissions include the name of the site, the photographer, and any people in the photo as well as contact information to ensure the creator can be credited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.