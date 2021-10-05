HARRISBURG — Several dozen pro-life supporters from Bradford County recently traveled to Harrisburg to attend the inaugural Pennsylvania March for Life.
Speakers before the march around the Capitol included Speaker of the House Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-100) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-39) and they were joined onstage by many pro-life representatives and senators, including 110th District Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110). Michael Geer of the PA Family Institute urged the thousands of supporters present to stand firm for Life.
“If not us, who?” he said.
Abby Johnson traveled from Texas to share her experience as former director of Planned Parenthood.
“I believed the lie that a fetus in the womb is nothing but tissue until I happened to see an ultrasound of an abortion. The 13-week baby was struggling to move away from the steel instruments until its body parts were torn apart and extracted. That’s when I quit Planned Parenthood and started speaking the truth about abortion and the murder of the unborn. If you actually allow yourself to see the truth, you can’t support abortion and the killing of babies,” she said.
After the speakers were finished, thousands of pro-lifers carrying signs such as “Love Life, Choose Life,” “LIFE, the First Inalienable Right,” “Abortion Kills Children,” and “Pray to End Abortion” marched around the Capitol to proclaim their message of LIFE. The planners of the march said they intend to make this an annual event in Harrisburg.
