WELLSBORO — Three from Bradford County will be competing for the title of 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen next week, as the 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival kicks off in Wellsboro this Saturday, June 11 and continues until Sunday, June 19.
Among a total of 27 candidates, local competitors include Miss Wyalusing: Tiffany Newton, Miss Troy: Tyra Williams, and Miss Athens: Emma Bronson.
Miss Wyalusing: Tiffany Newton
Newton, a graduate from Wyalusing Valley Junior/Senior High School, is the daughter of Laurie and Rick Newton of Terry Township.
Newton’s accolades and achievements include being on high honor roll for all four years of high school, becoming captain of the football cheerleading team, receiving four letters in cheer and being a four-time qualifier for the All-American Cheer Team. She was a member of Future Business Leaders of America, even holding the office of president. She has volunteered in a variety of events over the years, including her school’s American Red Cross blood drive, the Wyalusing Carnival, People Helping People, Christmas for Kids, as well as at the CHOP Food Pantry.
Newton was crowned homecoming queen and prom queen while in school, and she represented WVHS in the Outstanding Young Woman program for Bradford and Sullivan counties.
Her public speaking experience is extensive, having competed in regional competitions throughout her school years. She won first place for public speaking in 12th grade, second place for impromptu speaking in 11th grade (10th in the state), and second place for introductory public speaking in 10th grade.
Newton’s hobbies include playing piano and singing. This fall, she plans to attend Millersville University to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in psychology and business administration. Her goal is to earn a doctorate degree in psychology and become a licensed psychologist.
Miss Troy: Tyra Williams
Williams, a student from Troy Junior/Senior High School, is the daughter of Jessica Shipman of Springfield Township and Jeremy Williams. She will be a senior this fall and graduate in 2023.
Williams’ accolades and achievements include being on high honor roll for all three years of high school, playing volleyball all three years — for which she was captain of the junior varsity team in 9th and 10th grade — and playing varsity softball and year-round travel softball. Williams was inducted into the National Honor Society in 11th grade.
She has been a volunteer blood drive worker, tutored other students during school hours, and has participated in the Adopt-A-Highway Program. Williams was a member of student council in 9th and 10th grade, holding the office of class president in 9th grade.
Williams has been an active member of New Life Church in Canton, having helped with community dinners each year, traveling to Harrisburg each month to provide supplies to homeless families, and making blankets for those in need during the holiday season. She is also on the church’s Sunday morning worship team and welcoming committee, and helps in the nursery as needed. She also has helped organize the church’s annual daylong, community-wide youth conference.
Williams enjoys softball, volleyball and Bible study. After graduating in 2023, she plans to earn a degree in psychology and go into the field of social work.
Miss Athens: Emma Bronson
Bronson, a student from Athens Area High School, is the daughter of Mary Clare and Michael Bronson of South Waverly. She will be a senior this fall and graduate in 2023.
Bronson’s accolades and achievements include being on honor roll for all three years of high school, holding the office of class president all three years of high school, being inducted into the National Honor Society in 10th grade and maintaining her membership in 11th grade. She was captain of the cross country team in 9th, 10th and 11th grades, was a three-year varsity letterman and named an NTL All-Star. Bronson was named “Runner of the Year” and league champion in 10th grade, and in 11th grade she qualified to run in the state cross country championship. Bronson was also co-captain of the junior varsity girls’ basketball team in 9th and 10th grades, and was point-guard/shooting-guard for the varsity girls’ basketball team for her entire 11th grade season. She was undefeated in three track and field events in 10th grade, including the 800 meter, the 1,200 meter, and the 3,200 meter, and was also named “Track Athlete of the Year.”
Bronson has been involved in a variety of school and church activities, and some of her hobbies include reading, skiing, baking, swimming, and walking with her dogs. She plans to attend a four-year university and major in science, with a goal of attending medical school to become a physician specializing in dermatology or immunology.
At noon on Friday, June 17, all queen candidates will gather on the steps of the Tioga County Courthouse in Wellsboro for a welcoming ceremony, followed by a picnic lunch and a visit to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. 2021 Laurel Queen Jocelyn Renninger and the 2022 queen candidates will be introduced to the public during the queen’s preview at 4:30 p.m., located on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage. In the case of rain, location will be changed to the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.
At 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, the queen candidates will participate in the Laurel Festival Parade. At 6:30 p.m., the 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will be crowned on stage in the Coolidge Theatre.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, 114 Main St. in Wellsboro, and may also be purchased at the door as availability allows. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens and $5 for children 12 and under.
The festival will conclude Sunday morning, June 19, with a 10:30 a.m. Union Church service on the Green.
For more information about the Laurel Festival and other activities, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce by calling (570) 724-1926, emailing info@wellsboropa.com, or visiting wellsboropa.com.
