Bradford County citizens have joined local victim advocate organizations with calls for District Attorney Chad Salsman to resign or be removed from office following his arrest last week.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced more than 20 charges against Salsman on Wednesday, including multiple counts of sexual assault, indecent assault, victim and witness intimidation and obstruction of justice, in relation to accusations that Salsman used his position as a private defense attorney to abuse five women he was legally representing before swearing in as D.A.
Salsman posted bail, which was set at $500,000, through a professional bondsman on Wednesday and returned to work Thursday.
On Friday, Salsman issued a statement from the Office of the District Attorney that declared his innocence, stated that while he has delegated trial and courtroom work to his assistants while the criminal case against him is in process, he will not step down or resign from his role and will continue to make policy decisions and “administer the office.” He also shared disdain for the way he was treated during arrest.
Through a public petition that garnered 2,240 signatures at the time of publication, Bradford County resident Elizabeth Owen has appealed to the Pennsylvania Senate, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania John Fetterman, urging them to remove Salsman from his role as a Bradford County elected official.
“It is a disgrace to our county to be forced to have a man who has used his position as a lawyer and then D.A. to commit multiple acts of violence against vulnerable woman,” Owen said in the petition description.
“Those who have signed this petition are requesting that the Pennsylvania Senate and Governor Tom Wolf take the steps necessary to remove Chad Salsman from office for committing willful misconduct while in office …,” she continued. “While removal of an elected official is difficult in Pennsylvania, it can be done. The people of this county deserve better than to be subjected to a D.A. who had committed ethical violations for over a decade to continue to stain our courthouse and justice system.”
Local residents that are part of a group of democratic and independent women voters called “The Strong Women of Bradford County” have called for Salsman to make the choice to resign.
In press release made by the group that included 26 signatures of Bradford County citizens, members of The Strong Women of Bradford County demanded Salsman resign “for the good of the county criminal justice system, for the good of the citizens he is supposed to represent, and for the good of crime victims who need justice ... in order to restore public trust in the integrity of the office and the rule of law in Bradford County.”
“Bradford County made national and even international headlines with the arrest of the county’s top legal official … and yet, our district attorney refuses to resign,” the release said.
The group stated the personal statement Salsman made last week declaring he would not resign “self serving” and accused him of alleging that Shapiro had partisan motivation for charging him.
“He wrongly suggests that not taking an active role in cases is enough to protect the interests of the people of Bradford County while he fights these charges,” the release stated.
The release relayed that the group feels that while Salsman has a right to be seen as innocent until proven guilty, “the general public is not required to pretend that such accusations have no impact beyond Mr. Salsman himself.”
“They affect the people and the work of the district attorney’s office, and they affect the people of Bradford County individually and as a whole – regardless of political affiliation – because our county DA is a man credibly accused of serious crimes spanning many years and many vulnerable victims,” the release continued. “The cloud of doubt and distrust cannot help but taint every case in that office and harm every victim in those cases – particularly those involving sex crimes.”
