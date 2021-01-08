A group of approximately 40 local citizens, as well as other residents who travelled individually, gathered with hundreds of thousands of people from across the country in Washington D.C. on Wednesday for a rally in support of election integrity and President Donald Trump.
Bradford County locals in attendance at the rally witnessed first-hand a now historic day in America as a group of individuals breached security and stormed inside the Capitol Building. Two of those locals, Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko and area business owner Bob Raimo, said the violence televised from the Capitol was not an accurate representation of the atmosphere of the rally.
Both McLinko and Raimo stated that from their separate vantage points near the Washington Monument, approximately a mile away from the Capitol Building, the rally was peaceful and pleasant.
“There were half a million people or more, it was unbelievable. Everything from church groups singing hymns to the families, all of it, it was wonderful and people were upbeat and happy,” McLinko commented. “It was upbeat, it was fun. We were there to support our country and our Constitution. ... To say that everybody was angry and stuff is absolutely false.”
“For the size of the crowd and the political climate that everybody’s been going through regardless of whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, because there’s a lot of anxiety obviously, the mood of the people that were at the rally was absolutely amazing,” said Raimo. “I would’ve brought my 3-year-old there had I known that people were going to be as nice as they were, as polite as they were. It was an unbelievably respectful crowd.”
Raimo stated that even in the crowd he was in, which was packed in “shoulder to shoulder, back to chest,” individuals were “friendly and humble,” singing “God Bless America” and chanting.
“I would go again tomorrow just to be around people like that,” he added.
“The mass media makes everything look terrible,” Raimo continued. “I’ve got photos and videos that, it’s not what you see on TV, it was an amazing, amazing rally of just patriotic, peaceful, friendly, humble people,” Raimo continued. “ ... What you see on TV is very small, isolated, what they want to show you, it was not what was going on.”
Both McLinko and Raimo condemned the storming of the Capitol Building and claimed that it was not supporters of the president, but instead members of an outside group that incited the violence, saying there were some people who just didn’t fit in.
“I have never seen people with riot helmets and go cam on their heads, I’ve never seen anybody in a Trump rally carrying riot shields, I’ve never seen anybody at a Trump rally wear full face motorcycle helmets, I’ve never seen anybody at Trump rallies wear paintball helmets that have full face covers in them, I’ve never seen that before. These people did not fit in,” McLinko stated.
“I don’t know who it is, whether it’s Proud Boys, Antifa, it doesn’t matter, any racist organization, any violent organization, not only needs to be condemned but it’s time for this country to, because all summer long, federal buildings were attacked long before yesterday, our state buildings were attacked long before yesterday, so we need as a nation to look at these violent groups and find out who they are, where they came from and who funds them ... it’s time to do a study because these are domestic terrorists,” he continued, adding that he has “no tolerance” for violent or racist groups.
“What happened at the Capitol was a disgrace, it was not by anybody there that’s pro-Trump, it was not, it was all Antifa, Antifa dressed like patriots. They know exactly what they’re doing. They’re well organized and they do what they do because they have an agenda and part of that agenda is to make us (supporters of President Trump) look bad,” Raimo related. “That was not pro-Trump people, pro-Trump ralliers breaking into the Capitol, that was Antifa.”
McLinko claimed that even earlier in the day he took note of individuals unlike most of the rally attendees who were “noticeable” and would move through the crowd “continually” without interacting with those around them. He said whoever it was that incited the storming of the Capitol should be “arrested and prosecuted” as should the others who followed suit.
McLinko also pointed out that local people were “absolutely not” in the Capitol.
The commissioner stressed that he, and many other participants of the rally, were not in Washington to specifically support President Trump, but more so to fight for election integrity.
“We were there for one reason and one reason only and that was vote integrity. The same integrity, the same that we have in Bradford County. We all believe that Act 77 started a mess and it’s a mess that we know it violates our Constitution. This is bigger than Donald Trump. What we were down there for was not just voter integrity but our constitution which we think was incredibly violated throughout the United States. That’s why we were there,” McLinko said. “I’ve never seen so many people in my life, patriots, people who love this country, people coming from everywhere. ... We went to support our Constitution and our government because what had happened in the days of the election became bigger than one president. We as a country are tired of being told what we can and can’t do. We as a country are getting tired of politicians looking down upon us and talking down to us and we’re tired. The first thing we don’t want to have happen is for our Constitution to get eroded, at all, period, end of discussion.”
“Nobody that I know of wanted the election overturned just to put Donald Trump back in office, what we wanted was to make sure that the election was fair, that all the votes were legal, constitutionally legal, and then whoever won we could all live with it, that’s just the way it is,” McLinko continued. “But you can’t live under a bucket someplace and ever think that after you see all the things that happened that you can really rest at ease knowing that the election was done fairly. And that doesn’t mean the outcomes change, that’s not what that means ... we want to make sure, and me as a commissioner, want to make sure that every vote in my county wasn’t offset by illegal votes.”
McLinko said much of his frustration rests in the fact that when it comes to claims of election fraud, “the evidence never saw a courtroom.”
“Joe Biden should have simply just got on TV and said nationally listen, I believe in a fair election, if there’s accusations of fraud we need to investigate that so that everybody can believe that if I get elected it’s fair or if Donald Trump gets elected it’s fair and I think that these rallies are because that’s not what the democrats say, they say there’s no fraud,” Raimo commented. “There is fraud and no one’s acknowledging on the democratic side that there is fraud and let’s just investigate and let the chips fall where they are.”
However, McLinko shared the utmost confidence in the county’s own elections office.
“Our county, our elections office, our poll workers, the integrity here with our elections are undeniable,” he said. “People should have the utmost confidence here in our county, we take great pains, we’ve got great people in place.”
