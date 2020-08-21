Locals supporting locals in new Troy farmer’s market

Fresh food, local flowers, homemade household goods and more will soon be available for purchase every Tuesday morning through September at Alparon Park in Troy.
Alparon Park officials have announced plans to open a Farmer and Vendor Market located near Alparon Park’s center court every Tuesday rain or shine from August 25 until the end of September from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to boost the sales of local goods in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are hosting the farmers market to help the vendors who are unable to set up because of all the cancelled events,” stated Troy Fair President Cathy Jenkins. “Our other hope is to create a market place in Troy for people to shop locally.”
Jenkins said that products she believes will be on sale at the market include maple products, handmade brooms, perennials, soaps, lotions, wine, hard cider, bakery items, popcorn, coffees, produce and more.
The newly restored Bradford County Library Bookmobile will also be at the park during the market and will host storytime for children.
Food vendors, including a BBQ vendor and ice cream trailer will join the market as well but may change weekly, according to Jenkins.
“We hope people will visit the local businesses and support them too while in Troy. With the limitations with the Covid (pandemic) we feel people are looking for things to do locally and in a safe way,” Jenkins continued. “At Alparon Park we have ample room to comply with the Covid regulations.”
Jenkins stated that if the market is successful, organizers may choose to continue hosting weekly markets through October.
Any individuals interested in becoming a vendor at the Farmer and Vendor Market may contact organizers through sending a message to the Troy Fair Facebook Page, sending an email to info@troyfair.com or calling (570) 297-3648.
