Locked horse arena leads to heated discussion in Troy

TROY — While cars get us from A to B, and planes help us cover long distances, horse riding remains a popular lifestyle in our rural area. But the riding community was shaken when they heard the news this week: the gates to a popular arena were locked.
That arena is managed by the Alparon Community Park, located near at Gate 3 Lane in Troy, tucked behind Cummings Lumber. The arena has long been open to riders in the area to come train their horses for shows. The arena is the main operating area of Troy Area Horsemen’s Association (TAHA) and is popular with local 4-H Clubs and Rainbow Riders, as well as dozens of individuals not affiliated with those groups.
When a few leading members of the horse riding community were alerted to Alparon Park’s decision to close off the arena, anger sparked and a tussle over social media occurred. The Alparon Park board announced a meeting to discuss the arena. Close to 40 concerned citizens showed up to Exhibit Hall 2 at Alparon Park Thursday to ask questions, air grievances, and determine what happens next.
The meeting was opened with a statement read by Pat Brackbill, President of the Alparon Community Park Board of Directors. In it, she explained the financial situation of the park.
For those that don’t know, the land on which Alparon Park is situated is owned by the Troy Borough Municipal Authority, but it is operated by Alparon Park as an independent entity. That entity is the one that leases out sections of the park for events such as horse shows, Maple Festival, Troy Area School District football games, and the Troy Fair. This separation between public and private entities was emphasized by Brackbill.
“We have no tax base, no public funding goes into operating the grounds,” she explained.
Vice President of Alparon Community Park Jon Jenkins echoed her sentiment.
“I’ve heard a lot of people say ‘You guys get all that gas money from having the land leased’ and that’s not true. All those royalties go to the Municipal Authority,” Jenkins asserted.
Brackbill explained that the newly locked gates were a result of a yearly insurance assessment, wherein the park’s agent recommended the arena be closed to anyone not carrying sufficient liability insurance for their equine activities.
Local rider Marissa Gilliland asked why the change was occurring now.
“I just want to know what the difference between this year and last year is,” she asked.
Brackbill explained that they’d never gotten this recommendation before, but in order to qualify for insurance, they were compelled to comply with it.
“We want to make clear, because we saw a lot of stuff on social media, we aren’t trying to close the arena and horse barn permanently. We still want people to use them,” Brackbill clarified.
Caitlyn Sullivan, a local rider associated with Rainbow Riders, asked the operative question of the eventing.
“What do we have to do to go forward with using the arena?”
Brackbill explained that the park needed proof that those using the arena carry liability insurance for their horses and specifically list the park as a secondary insurer. They would also need to begin scheduling or otherwise determining dates they planned to come to the arena.
These actions would shift the primary burden of liability should anything unfortunate happen at the arena from Alparon Park to the individual, household, or group using the arena at that time. When those conditions are met, the insurance holder will be given a key to the locked gates.
“The signs saying ‘You accept risks of equine activities’ are no longer enough. We needed some kind of measure,” Brackbill said of the locked gates.
Jon Jenkins said the board was also looking for a dialogue with the group, saying any ideas they could come up with would be considered.
“If you wanted you could form a group, call it ‘Troy Free Riders’ or something and get a group insurance policy,” he suggested.
Individuals can also go through the process.
Cathy Jenkins, park administrator, said a similar arrangement is honored with Troy Rod and Gun Club, who effectively lease out an area of the park across the North Branch of Sugar Creek. They, too, maintain a locked gate out of liability concerns.
The exchange continued, with a dialogue flowing more freely. Some riders said the arena is not always properly raked, while Gilliland criticized the park board for not handling the public announcement of the lock better.
The conversation then moved to the horse barns that are also present near the arena, open to anyone using the arena.
Board members wished to discuss the possibility of the Bradford County Farm Museum taking one building with roughly half the 44 stalls and using it for storage and displays.
“We wanted to ask because we aren’t horse people, would that be ok? Do you use a majority of the stalls?” Cathy Jenkins asked.
Several riders noted that, even at large TAHA events, often only a handful of stalls are used.
Some participants complained that several stalls are in bad shape. Debbie Lutz, who sits on the Park board as a representative of the museum, said they would take the section with the worse stalls.
Sullivan, local rider Max Weed, and others recalled that the stalls are most needed during the Troy Fair Draft Horse Show.
“That’s when you’ve got folks from clear up in New England coming and driving and then they use almost every stall,” Sullivan explained.
The board said they had not yet come to a decision on the horse barn, and that they appreciated the input from community members.
After close to an hour and a half of back and forth, the meeting broke up. Riders wishing for clarification on what is required to use the arena can contact the park office at (570) 297-3648.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.