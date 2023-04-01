Locked horse arena leads to heated discussion in Troy

Members of the Alparon Community Park Board of Directors were on hand Thursday to field complaints and answer questions from horse-riding community.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TROY — While cars get us from A to B, and planes help us cover long distances, horse riding remains a popular lifestyle in our rural area. But the riding community was shaken when they heard the news this week: the gates to a popular arena were locked.

That arena is managed by the Alparon Community Park, located near at Gate 3 Lane in Troy, tucked behind Cummings Lumber. The arena has long been open to riders in the area to come train their horses for shows. The arena is the main operating area of Troy Area Horsemen’s Association (TAHA) and is popular with local 4-H Clubs and Rainbow Riders, as well as dozens of individuals not affiliated with those groups.

